Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty system requirements

If you’re hoping to indulge in the latest Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, then you will want to make sure that your PC internals are up to snuff.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be launching on the 26th of September on Steam and is an exciting new addition to the Cyberpunk 2077 world.

With the release date creeping up on the horizon, you will want to make sure that you have the appropriate specs to delve straight into the latest DLC. Keep reading to find out both the minimum and recommended system requirements to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on PC.

Minimum Specs

Operating System Windows 10 64-bit (or later) Processor (Intel) Intel Core i7-6700 Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Graphics (Nvidia) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Graphics (AMD) AMD Radeon RX 580 Storage 70GB RAM 12GB

CD Projekt Red has revealed both the minimum and recommended requirements for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. The developers did not specify the performance, but we can assume that these specs will play this game at 720p at 30fps.

These specifications are not too demanding, but there are some areas where you may need to upgrade. The Intel and AMD processors were released in 2015 and 2017, respectively, making it likely that you already meet the CPU requirements – especially if you’ve updated your rig within the last few years. If you do need to replace your processor, both of these models are selling for between £39 to £100, depending on the seller and if the unit is used or not.

The GPU requirements are a similar story, with the Nvidia and AMD options being released in 2016 and 2017. They can both be found online for under £100, but most dedicated gamers will easily hit these requirements.

The RAM and storage needs will be a little more cumbersome, especially if you’re using a relatively old rig. Most older gaming PCs come with just 8GB of RAM, so you may need to upgrade your setup to hit the required 12GB. The 70GB storage demand could be out of reach for some users, but that will depend on what games you already have installed. If you do need to upgrade your storage, check out our best external hard drive round-up for some inspiration.

Recommended Specs

Operating System Windows 10 64-bit (or later) Processor (Intel) Intel Core i7-12700 Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Graphics (Nvidia) Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER Graphics (AMD) AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Storage 70GB RAM 16GB

We can assume that the recommended specs for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will play the game in Full HD (1080p) at 60fps.

These requirements are slightly more demanding and could become pretty expensive in the case that you do need to upgrade. The Intel and AMD processors were released in 2022 and 2023, respectively, making them very recent CPUs, suggesting that this is a CPU-intensive game. Due to the release date both of these CPUs are quite expensive, with the Intel option costing between £250 and £350 and the AMD alternative sporting around a £350 price tag.

The graphics card options are cheaper in comparison, with the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT costing between £150 and £220 and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER sitting between £140 and £250. If you have upgraded your graphics card within the last few years then you should easily hit these requirements, meaning that you may only need to upgrade your processor.

The storage has not increased for the recommended specs, but the RAM has jumped up to 16GB. If you do own an older PC then you will likely need to upgrade, which can be a costly endeavour depending on your existing setup.

We don’t know exactly what you need to experience this game in 4K, but we imagine that the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series and Nvidia RTX 4000 Series cards will have enough power to do the trick.