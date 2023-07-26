You won’t believe how cheap the Apple Watch 7 is now

If you’re looking for a great deal on an Apple Watch, we’ve got a super offer on the Series 7 smartwatch for your consideration.

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 7 for £310. That’s 22% off the regular asking price of £399.

This is for the larger 45mm version of the watch with Wi-FI and GPS. There’s no cellular connectivity on this Apple Watch, which comes with the aluminium case with the Product Red shade and branding and a matching sport band.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is starting to get a little bit long in the tooth now. It was replaced in the line-up by the Apple Watch 8 last autumn, while the Apple Watch Series 9 is just a couple of months away.

However, there’s still loads to love about the Apple Watch Series 7. It’s packed with incredible health and fitness features like the blood oxygen monitor and ECG functionality and irregular heart rate notifications. There are loads of highly effective workout modes, and the smartphone connectivity remains top of the class for notifications.

It also has an always-on Retina display, which was 20% larger than the pervious iteration. That display was toughened up, while the IPX6 swim proof design makes it suitable for a dip. Back in October 2021, we gave the Apple Watch Series 7 a 4.5 star review from a possible five. We praised the fast charging, larger screen and easy-to-use fitness features.

It’s still a great option if you don’t need the very latest Apple Watch, because you’ll still get a raft of new features via watchOS 10. The update arrives this autumn promising the biggest overhaul yet of the Apple Watch’s interface.