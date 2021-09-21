You can save a whopping £75 on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G right now

Use the code PURCHASE4LESS at eBay’s checkout to bag the OnePlus Nord 2 5G with £75 off the original retail price.

Anyone who’s in the market for a new phone need to look no further, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G has seen its price plummet to £314 from the original price of £389.

OnePlus Nord 2 Price Crash The OnePlus Nord 2 was already one of the best affordable phones money could buy, but with a hefty discount attached, it’s now the go-to Android phone for anyone on a budget. eBay

Use code PURCHASE4LESS

Now £314 View Deal

From trusted seller BuyItDirect, these phones are in brand new condition and come unlocked and sim free, so you can choose your provider hassle-free.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G brings OnePlus back to its roots by implementing stellar performance in an affordable handset, with a 50MP Sony camera that can take high-quality images even at nighttime.

The Nord 2 also packs in Auto HDR, so all your photos should have great detail and a good level of colour saturation, which is perfect for anyone wanting to take some artsy photos on the go.

Any gamers will be pleased to hear that due to the Nord 2’s MediaTek CPU – the Dimensity 1200-AI to be specific – the phone can tackle high-end titles like Fortnite without really breaking a sweat.

You can also lock your settings so your games can play at a smooth 30fps throughout, reducing encounters with lag or stuttering while you play. The unit for sale features 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM, so you shouldn’t have to worry about running out of space any time soon.

We gave the OnePlus Nord 2 5G 4/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge on account of the impressive camera and the strong stereo speakers.

And while we didn’t love the battery life on the Nord 2, it will still get you through the day on moderate use and facilitates extremely fast charging, so if you are even in a pinch you shouldn’t have to wait longer than just over 10 minutes to get it back up to 50% from flat.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a great option for any budding photographers out there, or anyone looking to indulge in a spot of gaming on the go.

Just use the code PURCHASE4LESS at the checkout to get £75 off, though you might want to act fast as the listing shows that only a handful of units are left in stock.