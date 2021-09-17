Up your game with this Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse deal

This is the chance to take your set-up to the next level, as the Razer Mamba Elite mouse has nearly 40% off.

Trusted seller Currys PC World is currently selling the Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse for just £49.97, which is a whole £32.02 off from the original asking price of £81.99, making this a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their rig on the cheap.

Razer Mamba Elite Deal Gain the edge over the competition with this incredible deal on the Razer Mamba Elite, which packs a high DPI for trigger finger reactions and RGB lighting for a bit of added flare during your livestreams. Currys PC World

Was £81.99

Now £49.97 View Deal

The Mamba Elite features Razer’s very own 5G advanced optical sensor with 16,000 DPI, meaning you’ll be able to move your pointer faster across the screen, which can be critical in the final minutes of a tough match.

The resolution accuracy of this mouse is also 99.4%, so no matter your skill level you should be able to stay on target.

You can also customise the Mamba Elite to suit your needs and gaming style, as there are nine programmable buttons that you can individually configure.

The Razer Mamba Elite is also a wired mouse, so you don’t ever have to worry about losing battery mid-game and waiting for it to recharge.

Plus, this can be seen as a decent investment, as Razer claims that the Mamba Elite can last for up to 50 million clicks, which is more than enough to see you through few plenty of different campaigns and multiplayer sessions.

And if you’re interested in a little decoration and colour, the Razer Chroma RBG gives you the choice of over 16.8 million colours, various patterns and in-game lighting effects, meaning you can make this mouse your own.

These lights sit tastefully on each side and on the roller, but do keep in mind you can always keep them turned off, if you prefer the matte black look.

While we haven’t gotten out hands on the Razer Mamba Elite, we have tested the similar Razer Mamba, giving it an impressive 4.5/5 stars.

Anyone out there who’s looking for a new gaming mouse, or just wants to upgrade to something new, this is a very affordable deal, and the Razer Mamba Elite should be a welcome addition to your gaming setup.