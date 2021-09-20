 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Nvidia Shield TV lets you upscale your Netflix stream – and it’s at its lowest price yet

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

One of the best streaming sticks you can buy – the Nvidia Shield TV – has just plummeted to its lowest price yet at Currys PC World.

Originally going for £149 at launch, the 4.5-star rated Nvidia Shield TV can be yours now for just £109.99, a huge discount over the last deal we saw for the device which sat at the higher rate of £129.99.

Trusted Reviews
Nvidia Shield TV Price Drop

Nvidia Shield TV Price Drop

The 4.5-star rated Nvidia Shield TV has plummeted to just £109.99, packing AI upscaling, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, and compatibility with GeForce Now cloud gaming on the cheap.

  • Currys PC World
  • Lowest price yet
  • Now £109.99
View Deal

Even though the Nvidia Shield TV came out back in 2019, it still remains one of the go-to streaming devices for the fact that it uses AI upscaling to bring out a sharper, more defined image in standard quality streams. This means that you could give your basic Netflix subscription a huge bump in quality without having to fork out for the dedicated 4K tier.

In his review for the product, Computing and Gaming Editor Ryan Jones wrote: “This technology allows you to convert 720p and 1080p content to 4K, making images look sharper and more detailed. While upscaling is nothing new, Nvidia claims the computing power of the Tegra Z1+ chip allows for a more enhanced upscaling process. The final picture won’t look quite as good as native 4K content, but it still often results in a remarkably improved picture.”

It isn’t just the picture quality that gets a boost either, as the Nvidia Shield TV is compatible with Dolby Atmos – allowing it to bring out a more layered sound during your favourite films and TV shows.

Trusted Reviews
Nvidia Shield TV Price Drop

Nvidia Shield TV Price Drop

The 4.5-star rated Nvidia Shield TV has plummeted to just £109.99, packing AI upscaling, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, and compatibility with GeForce Now cloud gaming on the cheap.

  • Currys PC World
  • Lowest price yet
  • Now £109.99
View Deal

If you’re more interested in gaming, then you’ll be glad to know that the Nvidia Shield can also be used to stream games from your home PC into your living room – mixing PC gaming with the big-screen experience. There’s even support for GeForce Now cloud gaming if you don’t have a proper gaming rig at home.

For binge-watches and gamers alike, the Nvidia Shield TV is a must-have device, and at such a low price there’s never been a better time to add one to your living room.

You might like…

Save almost £150 on this powerful Shark Cordless Vacuum

Save almost £150 on this powerful Shark Cordless Vacuum

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
How to watch Spurs vs Chelsea in the Premier League live and online

How to watch Spurs vs Chelsea in the Premier League live and online

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Up your game with this Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse deal

Up your game with this Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse deal

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Hit your fitness goals with over 50% off the Huawei Watch GT 2e

Hit your fitness goals with over 50% off the Huawei Watch GT 2e

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
Forget the iPad 9, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro is now even cheaper

Forget the iPad 9, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro is now even cheaper

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
iPhone 11 Pro plummets in price before Apple’s event

iPhone 11 Pro plummets in price before Apple’s event

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.