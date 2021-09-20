One of the best streaming sticks you can buy – the Nvidia Shield TV – has just plummeted to its lowest price yet at Currys PC World.

Originally going for £149 at launch, the 4.5-star rated Nvidia Shield TV can be yours now for just £109.99, a huge discount over the last deal we saw for the device which sat at the higher rate of £129.99.

Nvidia Shield TV Price Drop The 4.5-star rated Nvidia Shield TV has plummeted to just £109.99, packing AI upscaling, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, and compatibility with GeForce Now cloud gaming on the cheap. Currys PC World

Lowest price yet

Now £109.99 View Deal

Even though the Nvidia Shield TV came out back in 2019, it still remains one of the go-to streaming devices for the fact that it uses AI upscaling to bring out a sharper, more defined image in standard quality streams. This means that you could give your basic Netflix subscription a huge bump in quality without having to fork out for the dedicated 4K tier.

In his review for the product, Computing and Gaming Editor Ryan Jones wrote: “This technology allows you to convert 720p and 1080p content to 4K, making images look sharper and more detailed. While upscaling is nothing new, Nvidia claims the computing power of the Tegra Z1+ chip allows for a more enhanced upscaling process. The final picture won’t look quite as good as native 4K content, but it still often results in a remarkably improved picture.”

It isn’t just the picture quality that gets a boost either, as the Nvidia Shield TV is compatible with Dolby Atmos – allowing it to bring out a more layered sound during your favourite films and TV shows.

If you’re more interested in gaming, then you’ll be glad to know that the Nvidia Shield can also be used to stream games from your home PC into your living room – mixing PC gaming with the big-screen experience. There’s even support for GeForce Now cloud gaming if you don’t have a proper gaming rig at home.

For binge-watches and gamers alike, the Nvidia Shield TV is a must-have device, and at such a low price there’s never been a better time to add one to your living room.