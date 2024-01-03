Xbox controllers are still going mega cheap for the New Year

Amazon is still selling Xbox controllers at an incredibly cheap price as we enter the New Year.

This outstanding deal for Xbox controllers was running on Boxing Day, and we’re frankly amazed that it’s still going now. It gets you an official Xbox controller, worth £64.99, for just £34.99.

We should point out that not all of the available colours are offering this 42% discount. At the time of writing, only the Electric Volt, Pulse Red, and Shock Blue models are included.

Xbox controllers are going cheap Amazon’s just brought down the price of several colourful Xbox controllers, making now the ideal time to stock up. Amazon

Was £59.99

Now £34.99 View Deal

The Robot White model can be had for £39.99, which is still a pretty sweet price if you’re after something a little more neutral, as is the Xbox Green colour if you’re after something more on-brand.

Given that there’s likely to be a lot of brand new Xbox Series X and Series S owners out there in the wake of Christmas, it’s a great time to take advantage of this deal.

We revisited our Xbox Series X review quite recently, and we fully stand by our original 4.5 out of 5 appraisal. “The Xbox Series X doesn’t win on exclusive games, but when it comes to features it is an amazing bit of kit, with highlights including Quick Resume, Smart Delivery and Xbox Game Pass,” we said.

Xbox Game Pass truly is a thing of wonder here, offering you access to a roster of some 100 games for just £12.99 a month. These aren’t just any old throw-away games either, but some of the very best in the business.

All Microsoft-published games, including Bethesda titles, will launch on Game Pass on day one, and you can be sure that they’ll stay there for the long haul. If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about with Starfield, sign up to Gamepass and find out. It really is that simple.

Of course, in the wake of this Xbox controller deal, your first port of call might be all the local multiplayer games out there.