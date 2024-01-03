Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox controllers are still going mega cheap for the New Year

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is still selling Xbox controllers at an incredibly cheap price as we enter the New Year.

This outstanding deal for Xbox controllers was running on Boxing Day, and we’re frankly amazed that it’s still going now. It gets you an official Xbox controller, worth £64.99, for just £34.99.

We should point out that not all of the available colours are offering this 42% discount. At the time of writing, only the Electric Volt, Pulse Red, and Shock Blue models are included.

Xbox controllers are going cheap

Xbox controllers are going cheap

Amazon’s just brought down the price of several colourful Xbox controllers, making now the ideal time to stock up.

  • Amazon
  • Was £59.99
  • Now £34.99
View Deal

The Robot White model can be had for £39.99, which is still a pretty sweet price if you’re after something a little more neutral, as is the Xbox Green colour if you’re after something more on-brand.

Given that there’s likely to be a lot of brand new Xbox Series X and Series S owners out there in the wake of Christmas, it’s a great time to take advantage of this deal.

We revisited our Xbox Series X review quite recently, and we fully stand by our original 4.5 out of 5 appraisal. “The Xbox Series X doesn’t win on exclusive games, but when it comes to features it is an amazing bit of kit, with highlights including Quick Resume, Smart Delivery and Xbox Game Pass,” we said.

Xbox Game Pass truly is a thing of wonder here, offering you access to a roster of some 100 games for just £12.99 a month. These aren’t just any old throw-away games either, but some of the very best in the business.

All Microsoft-published games, including Bethesda titles, will launch on Game Pass on day one, and you can be sure that they’ll stay there for the long haul. If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about with Starfield, sign up to Gamepass and find out. It really is that simple.

Of course, in the wake of this Xbox controller deal, your first port of call might be all the local multiplayer games out there.

You might like…

Amazon has a phenomenal Boxing Day discount on Ninja’s Dual Zone Air Fryer

Amazon has a phenomenal Boxing Day discount on Ninja’s Dual Zone Air Fryer

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Crush your fitness goals with this bargain Fitbit Charge 6 deal

Crush your fitness goals with this bargain Fitbit Charge 6 deal

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
The new Apple Pencil just got its first price cut

The new Apple Pencil just got its first price cut

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
The Galaxy A54 is an essential 2024 upgrade with this deal

The Galaxy A54 is an essential 2024 upgrade with this deal

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
The Z Flip 4 has a next-level Boxing Day price cut

The Z Flip 4 has a next-level Boxing Day price cut

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Currys PC World Boxing Day Sale – Best Tech Deals Live Now

Currys PC World Boxing Day Sale – Best Tech Deals Live Now

Alice Marshall 4 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words