Amazon has a phenomenal Boxing Day discount on Ninja’s Dual Zone Air Fryer

Didn’t receive an air fryer for Christmas? No bother, Amazon’s just discounted the popular Ninja Foodi Dual Zone to one of its lowest prices yet.

When it comes to air fryers, no company does it quite like Ninja, which is why you’ll absolutely want to jump on Amazon’s Boxing Day Sale bargain which lets you pick up the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer for just £149 (down from £219.99).

That’s one of the lowest prices this particular model has ever gone for, so if you’ve been wanting to see what all the fuss is about, without breaking the bank, then now’s as good a time as any to treat yourself.

Even though air fryers have exploded in popularity over the last few years with tons of companies getting in on the action, Ninja is still the go-to in this market and you can see why from any of our recent Ninja appliance reviews.

This 7.6L model received a rare five-star rating from Trusted Reviews’ Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, wherein he surmised: “whether you’re cooking from scratch, such as your own chips, want to get the best out of frozen foods, or simply wish to reheat what you had for dinner yesterday, the Foodi Dual Zone produces exceptional results.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the Ninja Foodi Air Fryer also boasts no less than six cooking options to held you construct a whole host of meals with ease. In addition to standard air frying, this appliance can even roast, bake and dehydrate, just to name a few modes.

The sizeable dual containers on this air fryer make it ideal for any large families at dinner time, and you can even programme the appliance to have everything cooked for the exact same time so that nothing is left to go cold before it reaches your plate.

Of course, one of the biggest appeals of air fryers is that they’re far more cost effective than traditional cooking ovens as they require less power and can cook tons of meals in just a fraction of the time, which also means you can spend more time away from your kitchen.

For just £149, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is an irresistible bargain, and a great one to pick up if you have a New Year’s Eve party on the horizon that you need to cook for.