Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has a phenomenal Boxing Day discount on Ninja’s Dual Zone Air Fryer

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Didn’t receive an air fryer for Christmas? No bother, Amazon’s just discounted the popular Ninja Foodi Dual Zone to one of its lowest prices yet.

When it comes to air fryers, no company does it quite like Ninja, which is why you’ll absolutely want to jump on Amazon’s Boxing Day Sale bargain which lets you pick up the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer for just £149 (down from £219.99).

That’s one of the lowest prices this particular model has ever gone for, so if you’ve been wanting to see what all the fuss is about, without breaking the bank, then now’s as good a time as any to treat yourself.

Ninja Air Fryer Boxing Day Deal

Ninja Air Fryer Boxing Day Deal

Need a proper air fryer for 2024? Look no further than Amazon’s ongoing bargain for the five-star rated Ninja Foodi Dual Zone.

  • Amazon
  • Was £219.99
  • Now £149
View Deal

Even though air fryers have exploded in popularity over the last few years with tons of companies getting in on the action, Ninja is still the go-to in this market and you can see why from any of our recent Ninja appliance reviews.

This 7.6L model received a rare five-star rating from Trusted Reviews’ Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, wherein he surmised: “whether you’re cooking from scratch, such as your own chips, want to get the best out of frozen foods, or simply wish to reheat what you had for dinner yesterday, the Foodi Dual Zone produces exceptional results.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the Ninja Foodi Air Fryer also boasts no less than six cooking options to held you construct a whole host of meals with ease. In addition to standard air frying, this appliance can even roast, bake and dehydrate, just to name a few modes.

The sizeable dual containers on this air fryer make it ideal for any large families at dinner time, and you can even programme the appliance to have everything cooked for the exact same time so that nothing is left to go cold before it reaches your plate.

Of course, one of the biggest appeals of air fryers is that they’re far more cost effective than traditional cooking ovens as they require less power and can cook tons of meals in just a fraction of the time, which also means you can spend more time away from your kitchen.

For just £149, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is an irresistible bargain, and a great one to pick up if you have a New Year’s Eve party on the horizon that you need to cook for.

You might like…

Crush your fitness goals with this bargain Fitbit Charge 6 deal

Crush your fitness goals with this bargain Fitbit Charge 6 deal

Thomas Deehan 31 mins ago
The new Apple Pencil just got its first price cut

The new Apple Pencil just got its first price cut

Thomas Deehan 58 mins ago
The Galaxy A54 is an essential 2024 upgrade with this deal

The Galaxy A54 is an essential 2024 upgrade with this deal

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
The Z Flip 4 has a next-level Boxing Day price cut

The Z Flip 4 has a next-level Boxing Day price cut

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Xbox controllers are going mega cheap for Boxing Day

Xbox controllers are going mega cheap for Boxing Day

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Currys PC World Boxing Day Sale – Best Tech Deals Live Now

Currys PC World Boxing Day Sale – Best Tech Deals Live Now

Alice Marshall 4 years ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words