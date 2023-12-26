The Galaxy A54 is an essential 2024 upgrade with this deal

If you want to start 2024 right with a new phone upgrade that doesn’t break the bank then look no further than this Galaxy A54 bargain.

The Galaxy A54 was already a solid mid-range handset from Samsung but now the phone can be yours with unlimited data, absolutely nothing to pay upfront and just £22 a month. That’s as good an offer as you’ll find right now in the mid-range market, and with unlimited data to boot, you can use all your favourite apps to your heart’s content.

Even if you’re buying the phone for a dependant, with that unlimited data allowance you won’t have to worry about them incurring any extra charges from indulging a little too much in online gaming, giving you instant peace of mind.

Galaxy A54 5G with unlimited data With unlimited data and absolutely nothing to pay upfront, the Galaxy A54 just became a mid-range bargain to anyone looking to upgrade. Mobile Phones Direct

No upfront cost

Just £22/month View Deal

While Samsung has had the high-end section of the smartphone market on lock for quite some time thanks to its Ultra line of phones, it’s been able to increasingly corner the mid-range sector with an ever-improving selection that currently culminates in the Galaxy A54.

This is one of those rare handsets that, in spite of its affordable asking price, ticks off the right amount of boxes that anyone would care to list when deciding what to upgrade to. Kicking things off with the screen, the A54 packs a gorgeous 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display which is perfect for watching movies and TV shows on, while the high refresh rate will keep your most popular apps looking smooth in everyday use.

Maybe most importantly for a handful of potential buyers out there, the A54 doesn’t skimp on the battery life thanks to a massive 5000mAh cell inside. In most use cases, you can get through a day of solid use without ever breaking a sweat.

As one might expect from a modern Samsung phone, the camera set-up also does a great job. In his four-star review for the phone, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter detailed: “daylight images have plenty of detail and the colours pop, though they’re slightly more vivid than real life in true Samsung fashion. Still, it makes for vibrant shots most of the time, perfect for sharing on social media.”

For everything that the Galaxy A54 offers, particularly at this new low price, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better mid-range deal right now.