Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Walmart’s practically giving AirPods away with this Black Friday deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re awaiting big savings on Apple AirPods, your Black Friday wish has come true early.

US mega-retailer Walmart is selling the AirPods 2nd Gen for just $69, which is a $60 saving on the $129 asking price.

AirPods 2 (2019) for $69

AirPods 2 (2019) for $69

AirPods 2 are down to an astonishing $69 low ahead of the Black Friday sales.

  • Walmart
  • Was £129
  • Now $69
View Deal

This is an early access Black Friday deal which means you’ll need a Walmart+ membership in order to take advantage. See below for details of how to sign up.

These are the 2019 AirPods 2 model, which features a charging case, but this isn’t the model with the wireless charging capabilities. You’ll still get about four hours per charge and and multiple additional charges through the case that can be replenished through a lightning cable.

However, what you will get is ‘Hey Siri’ functionality for interaction with your music and your iPhone, the H1 chip for faster connection, and seamless switching between devices.

There has since been a third-generation AirPods model with a refined designed, the addition of noise cancelling and better sound. However, they’re around $100 more expensive than this deal.

At the time, our reviewer said: “If you’re coming to AirPods for the first time, and you’re deep inside Apple’s ever-growing ecosystem then there isn’t a better pair of wireless earphones out there – if they fit and stay in your ears, that is. The connection and setup is flawless and the battery life excellent.”

Right now, Walmart+ is available for 50% off the usual price of an annual membership. That means just $49 for the first year. There’s more early access savings and $0 delivery fees on orders of $35 or more. You’ll see the option to sign-up on the product page for AirPods 2. Once that process is complete, you can snag this deal immediately and have the AirPods 2nd Gen delivered for free.

You might like…

Best AirPods 2023: Apple’s top headphones tested and ranked

Best AirPods 2023: Apple’s top headphones tested and ranked

Max Parker 3 months ago
Best Wireless Earbuds: Amazing true wireless sound

Best Wireless Earbuds: Amazing true wireless sound

Kob Monney 5 months ago
AirPods 3 vs AirPods (2019): What’s the difference?

AirPods 3 vs AirPods (2019): What’s the difference?

Kob Monney 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.