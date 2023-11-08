Walmart’s practically giving AirPods away with this Black Friday deal

If you’re awaiting big savings on Apple AirPods, your Black Friday wish has come true early.

US mega-retailer Walmart is selling the AirPods 2nd Gen for just $69, which is a $60 saving on the $129 asking price.

AirPods 2 (2019) for $69 AirPods 2 are down to an astonishing $69 low ahead of the Black Friday sales. Walmart

Was £129

Now $69 View Deal

This is an early access Black Friday deal which means you’ll need a Walmart+ membership in order to take advantage. See below for details of how to sign up.

These are the 2019 AirPods 2 model, which features a charging case, but this isn’t the model with the wireless charging capabilities. You’ll still get about four hours per charge and and multiple additional charges through the case that can be replenished through a lightning cable.

However, what you will get is ‘Hey Siri’ functionality for interaction with your music and your iPhone, the H1 chip for faster connection, and seamless switching between devices.

There has since been a third-generation AirPods model with a refined designed, the addition of noise cancelling and better sound. However, they’re around $100 more expensive than this deal.

At the time, our reviewer said: “If you’re coming to AirPods for the first time, and you’re deep inside Apple’s ever-growing ecosystem then there isn’t a better pair of wireless earphones out there – if they fit and stay in your ears, that is. The connection and setup is flawless and the battery life excellent.”

Right now, Walmart+ is available for 50% off the usual price of an annual membership. That means just $49 for the first year. There’s more early access savings and $0 delivery fees on orders of $35 or more. You’ll see the option to sign-up on the product page for AirPods 2. Once that process is complete, you can snag this deal immediately and have the AirPods 2nd Gen delivered for free.