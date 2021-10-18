AirPods 3 vs AirPods (2019): What’s the difference?

Apple has finally announced the new AirPods, boasting a lower price, all-new design and several new features.

They go on sale on October 25th, but before you buy, what difference is there between the older and newer AirPods?

Lets find out.

Price and availability

The new AirPods have a price of $179 / £169 / AU$279 and come in just one variant, the wireless charging case model.

The older model has been reduced to £119 / $129 / AU$219 and we believe its the non-wireless charging case model.

What’s the difference in the design?

The new AirPods model have undergone a redesign, the biggest since the true wireless series first went on sale. They look similar to the AirPods Pro, but are slightly smaller and don’t feature any ear-tips.

They look as if they slot into the ear better than the previous model, which had a tendency to droop on the ear and not provide the best passive noise isolation.

The microphone is covered by an acoustic mesh to help reduce the sound of wind with the aim of producing clearer call quality.

So the new model looks to be an upgrade in this sense. The stem is also shorter, with the same force sensor that’s on the AirPods Pro for control over media (playback, volume control etc)

The AirPods 3 also have IPX4 water and sweat resistance for both the earbuds and the charging case.

They’re still only available in a matte white finish, which is something of a disappointment considering the AirPods Max and HomePod mini are available in a wide range of finishes.

The charging case has also been redesigned, squatter and wider, matching the look of the AirPods Pro.

On the face of what we’ve seen, the new AirPods would appear to be an improvement in terms of design and fit, but we’ll have to wait and see to be sure.

What’s the difference in the feature set?

Neither model features noise cancellation, though the affordable Beats Studio Buds do, with Apple seemingly focused on ensuring the AirPods Pro take pride of place in terms of features.

Battery life for the new AirPods is better, with six hours from each charger and 30 hours in total, beating the AirPods 2’s five and 24 hours.

The entry-level AirPods doesn’t support wireless charging but the new model does alongside MagSafe functionality. Fast-charging is supported across all models.

Another advantage the new AirPods have over the older model is Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos to listen to immersive audio via Apple Music. Auto-pause and Auto-sharing are also said to be included for the 3rd gen AirPods.

The upgrades here are enough to give the new AirPods the win here. The increased battery is a nice boost, and for those who prefer the convenience of wireless charging then that’s on the table as well.

Is there any difference in the sound?

Without having a review sample in our hands, there’s no definitive opinion we can have on the sound quality, but Apple appears to be making the right noises in this area.

We’ve never been particularly with the sound the previous AirPods produce, lacking bass and prone to being overwhelmed by noises from the surround environment thanks to their poor noise isolation. So, we’re hoping for a better fit leads to a better sound performance from the new model.

Apple says its created a custom, low distortion driver and high dynamic range amplifier for the AirPods 3 to deliver clear high frequency notes and powerful bass. The latter has always been an issue for us, given how weak and messy low frequencies sounded on the 2nd gen model

The contoured shape of the earbuds should, according to Apple, allow for audio to be fired directly into the ear, while the Adaptive EQ feature that debuted with the AirPods Max makes its way to the 3rd gen AirPods. That should tweak and adjust the sound based on the size of your ear and quality of the seal created.

Call quality is also said to have improved with the inclusion of the AAC-ELD codec, which offers full HD voice quality for clearer, natural call quality.

All signs point to a jump in sound quality, the question is how much of a leap? The new design should elevate the audio quality beyond what the older model is capable of, while the Adaptive EQ and low distortion drivers give us hope that Apple is putting the focus on audio.

Early verdict

Everything Apple announced at its Unleashed event confirmed what we’d been hoping for since the 2nd Gen AirPods were first announced. The design looks better and, hopefully, produces a better, stable fit.

The features are a step up on what the previous model was capable of, with full Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support opening the AirPods 3 for use in more ways.

The price is also cheaper than the previous model was when it was first announced, so everything is pointing towards the AirPods 3 being an improvement. We’ll just have to wait until we get a sample and hear the difference ourselves.