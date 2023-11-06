US Deal: Gamers need to see Logitech’s G502 mouse price drop

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

US Deal: Logitech's G502 mouse price drop

Chris Smith

A high-end gaming mouse can be the difference between instant death and a masterful multiplayer performance. The deal on this Logitech mouse gets you there for less.

Amazon is selling the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for just $89.99. That’s a saving of 40% on the $149.99 asking price.

This is a cracking deal on a mouse that comes highly recommended by Trusted Reviews. We love the next-gen Hero sensor, which offers an incredible 25,600 DPI for ultimate precision, sensitivity and smooth, accurate movement of your cursor.

Your average gaming mouse tends to have a DPI (dots per inch) rating of around 4,000 so you can really see where the advantages are here, especially if working with a high resolution monitor. It has 11 programmable buttons, which you can customise with shortcuts for any game using the G Hub software, and a super fast scroll wheel, along with 1ms wireless connectivity for the ultimate response time. There’s also up to 60-hours of gameplay from a single charge of the LiPo battery, making it ideal for gaming on the go.

This mouse also comes with Logitech LightSync technology and support for Logitech G Hub software. This means you can customise the RGB lighting on the mouse, with 16.8 million colours to choose from. You can synch it up with your gameplay or design your own lighting animations.

We’re not sure what Black Friday will bring, but we’ve seen plenty of deals so far to suggest there’s really no need to wait. Snap these high-quality discounts up while you can.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

