US Deal: Gamers need to see Logitech’s G502 mouse price drop

A high-end gaming mouse can be the difference between instant death and a masterful multiplayer performance. The deal on this Logitech mouse gets you there for less.

Amazon is selling the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for just $89.99. That’s a saving of 40% on the $149.99 asking price.

This is a cracking deal on a mouse that comes highly recommended by Trusted Reviews. We love the next-gen Hero sensor, which offers an incredible 25,600 DPI for ultimate precision, sensitivity and smooth, accurate movement of your cursor.

Your average gaming mouse tends to have a DPI (dots per inch) rating of around 4,000 so you can really see where the advantages are here, especially if working with a high resolution monitor. It has 11 programmable buttons, which you can customise with shortcuts for any game using the G Hub software, and a super fast scroll wheel, along with 1ms wireless connectivity for the ultimate response time. There’s also up to 60-hours of gameplay from a single charge of the LiPo battery, making it ideal for gaming on the go.

This mouse also comes with Logitech LightSync technology and support for Logitech G Hub software. This means you can customise the RGB lighting on the mouse, with 16.8 million colours to choose from. You can synch it up with your gameplay or design your own lighting animations.

We're not sure what Black Friday will bring, but we've seen plenty of deals so far to suggest there's really no need to wait.