This is the Pokémon Violet price drop fans have been waiting for

Pokémon Violet for the Nintendo Switch has finally received a price cut over on Amazon.

The online retailer has slashed 7% from the game’s £39.95 price, currently selling it for £36.99.

It’s a welcome price cut for a property that doesn’t typically deal in bargains. Pokémon fans are a committed lot, willing to spend big money on their hobby.

Save 7% on Pokémon Violet for the Nintendo Switch Amazon is offering a 7% discount on Pokémon Violet for the Nintendo Switch. Amazon

Save 7%

Now £36.99 View Deal

Pokémon Violet, and its sibling Pokémon Scarlet, stand as the ninth generation in Nintendo’s and Game Freak’s mainline RPG series. It provides three new starter Pokémon in Sprigatiito, Fuecoco and Quaxly in a brand new verdant region called Paldea.

There are a stack more new Pokémon to catch, train, and evolve, too.

Perhaps most excitingly and ambitiously of all, Pokémon Violet opens things out to a full open world adventure for the very first time. Moving between environments is now totally seamless, and there are now three distinct paths to glory that you can pursue.

Legendary Pokémon mounts let you traverse this lush open world quickly.

It’s one of the most idea-packed Pokémon entries in quite some time, even if the performance sometimes leaves a little to be desired. This is a game that pushes the humble Switch hard.

While we’ve linked to Pokémon Violet, the price cut also applies to Pokémon Scarlet – the sister game that offers a handful of unique Pokémon and distinct legendary Pokémon. There’s also a subtly different aesthetic to two games, and two different academies.

They’re largely the same game, but there is a choice to be made based on these different elements.