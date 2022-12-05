Pokémon Scarlet vs Pokémon Violet: All the key differences

The next generation of Pokémon is here with the latest Scarlet and Violet iterations, but how do these games really differ?

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the official ninth generation of Pokémon games, boasting new pocket monsters to catch as well as new challenges to face. But with two titles to choose from, it’s important to know the differences.

Read on to discover all the critical differences between Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, including the unique Pokémon, Legendary Pokémon and Professors that can be found in each game.

Pokémon

Scarlet and Violet feature a whopping 400 Pokémon in total, with 293 existing creatures from prior generations.

As you may know, there are always version-exclusive Pokémon that are usually released in pairs. Not only does this encourage players to trade pocket monsters with each other, but it means that you can play both titles and still find something new.

In the table below we have listed all the various types of Pokémon that are unique to each entry in this generation.

Pokémon Scarlet Pokémon Violet Armarouge Ceruledge Larvitar/Pupitar/Tyranitar Bagon/Shelgon/Salamence Stonjourner Eiscue Drifloon/Drifblim Micdreavus/Midmagius Oranguru Passimian Stunky/Skuntank Gulpin/Swalot Skrelp/Dragalge Clauncher/Clawitzer Deino/Zweilous/Hydreigon Dreepy/Drakloak/Dragapult

Legendary Pokémon

Seasoned players of Pokémon games will be familiar with Legendary Pokémon. These are some of the rarest and most powerful pocket monsters that you can catch in the main series of games, and there is one for each version of the ninth-generation titles.

Koraidon is the Legendary Pokémon that can be found in Scarlet. It is a brand-new pocket monster in the series and helps the player navigate the world. Koraidon can sprint on land, swim through water and glide through the air, with all forms looking reminiscent of a motorcycle, allowing players to explore more of the terrain and move around the land much faster.

Koraidon. Image Credits (Nintendo)

Violet instead features Miraidon, another Legendary type that can help players on their journey. Like Kordaidon, Miraidon drives the player around by turning into a motorcycle, takes the player across the water and can glide through the air like a paraglider.

Miraidon. Image Credits (Nintendo)

Despite each Legendary having similar forms to help the player, Koradion has different ‘Builds’ while Miraidon has different ‘Modes’. This links to the theme of past versus future that the latest game has been focused on while still keeping the same familiar gameplay on each title.

Story

Both of these games centre around time. As we’ve mentioned, the theming and aesthetic of both the Pokémon and Professors link back to either the Past or Future.

While the story beats themselves don’t necessarily differ too much, the motif in each title creates a different aesthetic throughout the story and has some impact on the late and post-game content.

Professors

Both Scarlet and Violet have specific Professors that introduce the players to the starting Pokémon. In Pokémon Scarlet, you are introduced to Professor Sada, while Pokémon Violet uses Professor Turo.

This is the first time in the series that Game Freak has introduced two separate Professors for each game. They both play similar roles within the story and conduct research to unearth more information about the region you’re playing in, meaning that you won’t be missing out on any lore by picking one over the other.

Professor Sara and Professor Turo. Image Credit (Nintendo)

The main difference between these Professors is that Sara is more focused on the past while Turo seems more interested in the future. The name Sara comes from the Spanish word for Past, and Turo comes from the Spanish word for Future.

In the same vein as the Legendary Pokémon, this lines up with the theming in each game, as Pokémon Scarlet seems to put more emphasis on looking backwards, while Violet is more interested in the future.

Academy and Uniform

Both Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet take place in the Paldea Region, however, there are two different Academies on offer that are dependent on which title you play.

Scarlet features the Naranja Academy, which has an orange motif. This is reflected in the emblem of the school and in the uniform your character will wear. It’s important to note that you cannot change your clothes in this game, and you are only given four seasonal uniforms throughout the game’s runtime.

Pokémon Scarlet Uniforms and Pokémon Violet Uniforms. Image Credit (Nintendo)

If you play Violet, you will attend the Uva Academy. This school has a purple aesthetic which is can be seen in the emblem and the uniform, and in the same vein as Pokémon Scarlet, you cannot change out o your Academy uniform.

In both games, players will attend school to learn about different Pokémon and there is no difference in lore.