This amazing PS5 bundle gets you Jedi Survivor for half price

Argos is selling a PS5 bundle that secures you Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for half price.

There’s no denying that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the hottest game of the moment, having just launched to widespread acclaim. It’s going to be the reason a fair few people finally pull the trigger on a current-gen console purchase, which makes this a brilliant deal.

Head over to the Argos deal linked above, and you’ll be able to buy a PS5 console with a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for just £510.98. That’s a saving of £31 on what it should be.

In other words, you’re getting Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for half price. That’s a bargain considering it only launched on Friday.

If you haven’t been keeping up with your Star Wars lore, Survior is the sequel to 2019’s much loved Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It picks up the story of that game’s protagonist, fledgling Jedi Cal Kestis, five years after the events of the first game.

This is an altogether more ambitious game than Fallen Order. It’s not a cross gen release, for one thing, meaning developer Respawn has really been able to crank out some lush visuals, as well as to massively increase the scope of the open-world levels. The original’s design brief was somewhat constrained by the older hardware.

The game is another third person action-adventure, with tough Souls-like melee combat, Uncharted-inspired acrobatic platforming, and vaguely Metroidvania-like progression.

All in all, it’s an exquisite adventure game, and you won’t find it for cheaper than it is here as part of this PS5 bundle.