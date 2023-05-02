 large image

This amazing PS5 bundle gets you Jedi Survivor for half price

Jon Mundy

Argos is selling a PS5 bundle that secures you Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for half price.

There’s no denying that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the hottest game of the moment, having just launched to widespread acclaim. It’s going to be the reason a fair few people finally pull the trigger on a current-gen console purchase, which makes this a brilliant deal.

Save 50% on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with this PS5 bundle

Argos is offering Star Wars Jedi: Survivor half price as part of this PS5 bundle.

  • Argos
  • Save £31
  • Now £510.98
View Deal

Head over to the Argos deal linked above, and you’ll be able to buy a PS5 console with a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for just £510.98. That’s a saving of £31 on what it should be.

In other words, you’re getting Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for half price. That’s a bargain considering it only launched on Friday.

If you haven’t been keeping up with your Star Wars lore, Survior is the sequel to 2019’s much loved Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It picks up the story of that game’s protagonist, fledgling Jedi Cal Kestis, five years after the events of the first game.

This is an altogether more ambitious game than Fallen Order. It’s not a cross gen release, for one thing, meaning developer Respawn has really been able to crank out some lush visuals, as well as to massively increase the scope of the open-world levels. The original’s design brief was somewhat constrained by the older hardware.

The game is another third person action-adventure, with tough Souls-like melee combat, Uncharted-inspired acrobatic platforming, and vaguely Metroidvania-like progression.

All in all, it’s an exquisite adventure game, and you won’t find it for cheaper than it is here as part of this PS5 bundle.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

