The Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller has a secret discount right now

Anyone after the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Switch Pro Controller should check out this discount deal, which is weirdly easy to miss.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is packed full of secrets, with dozens of floating islands and a sprawling underworld providing plenty of rewards for the intrepid explorer. It’s kind of fitting, then, that this deal for the official Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller is hidden in plain sight.

Head over to Currys right now and you’ll find the special edition controller listed for £54.99. There’s no mention of any money off or discount for this Pro Controller, but when you head over to the official Nintendo Store listing for the same accessory, you’ll find that it should be going for £64.99.

Is this a stealth £10 or 15% discount, then? It looks that way to us. We should also point out that the controller is out of stock on the Nintendo Store at the time of writing.

What you’re getting here is a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with a snazzy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom design, which features a semi-transparent case, gold and black decals taken from the game’s mythology, and contrasting white and black handles.

As for the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller itself, it’s probably the best Switch controller on the market. We awarded it 4 stars out of 5 in our review, with solid physical controls that include an excellent D-pad. It’s way better than the default Joy-Cons if you’re settling down to play a huge game like, oh I don’t know, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.