Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The stylish red PS5 DualSense Controller is going cheap right now

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Looking for a new PS5 DualSense Controller with a different finish to the usual white and black? This cheap DualSense deal should fit the bill.

ShopTo is currently selling the PS5 DualSense Controller in its vibrant Cosmic Red shade for just £42.85. That’s a saving of 34% on the usual price of £64.99.

Save 34% on the PS5 DualSense Controller in Cosmic Red

Save 34% on the PS5 DualSense Controller in Cosmic Red

ShopTo is offering the PS5 DualSense Controller in Cosmic Red for the incredibly low price of £42.85, which is a 34% saving.

  • ShopTo
  • Save 34%
  • Now £42.85
View Deal

According to the blurb, “this vivid two-tone design is inspired by the uniquely stunning shades of red found throughout the cosmos, complemented by matching button detail for a futuristic finish.”

The controller itself is arguably the best console controller on the market (come at me, Xbox fans). We awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, labelling it “a peripheral which makes the PS5 a true next-gen experience”.

“It’s rare that the most enthralling aspect of a new console is its controller, but that’s exactly the case with PS5 and the DualSense,” we concluded.

That’ll be thanks to the DualSense’s unique resistive triggers, which actively push back depending on the context. When developers make proper use of it, different weapons, cars, and tools can feel completely different, providing a highly tactile layer of immersion.

Throw in a bold new design that steps away from the classic PlayStation controller design, a solid weight, and improved battery life compared to the DualShock 4, and you have yourself a winner.

With all of the great local multiplayer games available on the PlayStation Store, it makes sense to get a second controller into. There’s no better choice right now than the DualSense Controller, especially at this cheap price.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2023: Our top picks for Sony’s latest console

Best PS5 Games 2023: Our top picks for Sony’s latest console

Thomas Deehan 4 weeks ago
Best PS5 Accessories: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Accessories: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
DualSense Edge Review

DualSense Edge Review

Gemma Ryles 6 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.