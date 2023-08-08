The stylish red PS5 DualSense Controller is going cheap right now

Looking for a new PS5 DualSense Controller with a different finish to the usual white and black? This cheap DualSense deal should fit the bill.

ShopTo is currently selling the PS5 DualSense Controller in its vibrant Cosmic Red shade for just £42.85. That’s a saving of 34% on the usual price of £64.99.

Save 34% on the PS5 DualSense Controller in Cosmic Red ShopTo is offering the PS5 DualSense Controller in Cosmic Red for the incredibly low price of £42.85, which is a 34% saving. ShopTo

Save 34%

Now £42.85 View Deal

According to the blurb, “this vivid two-tone design is inspired by the uniquely stunning shades of red found throughout the cosmos, complemented by matching button detail for a futuristic finish.”

The controller itself is arguably the best console controller on the market (come at me, Xbox fans). We awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, labelling it “a peripheral which makes the PS5 a true next-gen experience”.

“It’s rare that the most enthralling aspect of a new console is its controller, but that’s exactly the case with PS5 and the DualSense,” we concluded.

That’ll be thanks to the DualSense’s unique resistive triggers, which actively push back depending on the context. When developers make proper use of it, different weapons, cars, and tools can feel completely different, providing a highly tactile layer of immersion.

Throw in a bold new design that steps away from the classic PlayStation controller design, a solid weight, and improved battery life compared to the DualShock 4, and you have yourself a winner.

With all of the great local multiplayer games available on the PlayStation Store, it makes sense to get a second controller into. There’s no better choice right now than the DualSense Controller, especially at this cheap price.