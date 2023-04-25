 large image

The Sonos Era 100 has received its first ever discount

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The brilliant Sonos Era 100 has received its first ever discount, providing classy multi-room audio for a cut down price.

Over on eBay, UK electronics retailer Peter Tyson is offering £49.80 off the price of the Sonos Era 100, bringing it down to £199.20. All you need to do is apply the code APRIL20 when checking out.

The Sonos Era 100 is now down to less than £200 just a month on from its release. Just enter APRIL20 at checkout on Peter Tyson’s eBay page.

  • Peter Tyson on eBay
  • Use APRIL20 to save £49.80
  • Now £199.20.
View Deal

It’s a massive saving on a speaker that’s pretty much the best in its class, and one that’s been on the market for exactly a month.

We awarded the Sonos Era 100 4.5 stars in our review, calling it “A fine upgrade in several ways over the One”.

“The Sonos Era 100 benefits from a sleeker design, reconfigured driver setup and spate of features that make it a more accessible option for more users”.

We were big fans of the Era 100’s emphatic bass delivery, especially from such a compact speaker. Bluetooth connectivity is welcome, while there’s a wider sweet spot in which to enjoy the speaker at its best.

Quick Tune Trueplay is a brilliant way to calibrate the speaker for your particular room layout through the app. Indeed, the Sonos app interface is a generally a brilliant way to conduct the Era 100’s musical output.

Indeed, our main criticism of the Sonos Era 100 was that the brand had hiked up the price compared to the legendary Sonos One. That issue has been completely dispelled with this discount, which drops the Era 100 to the same price as the Sonos One at launch.

