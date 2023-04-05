 large image

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is now a steal at this new low price

One of the best games of the year so far in the Resident Evil 4 Remake has dropped to a temptingly low price.

The website Hit.co.uk is currently selling Resident Evil 4 Remake for just £45.85. That’s a saving of £14.14 on the usual price of £59.99.

This is for a game that only hit shops on March 24, and which has been selling very well indeed by all accounts.

We’ve linked to the PS5 version of the game here, but the exact same saving applies to the Xbox Series X version too.

What a game you’re getting in Resident Evil 4 Remake. The original was rightly viewed as one of the finest games ever made when it landed on the Nintendo GameCube in 2005. Our reviewer at the time scored it 4.5 out of 5.

It sees you taking control of Leon S. Kennedy, the hero of Resident Evil 2, in a new creepy backwaters setting and facing off against a scary new breed of super-mobile zombies.

This Remake is no mere up-res. If you’ve played any of the remakes for the previous three games, you’ll know that Capcom completely revamps these survival horror titles for modern platforms and audiences.

So, you can expect greatly souped-up graphics, improved controls, new cinematics, fresh mechanics, and large swathes of the game that are different to the original. When Capcom says ‘Remake’, it means it.

The critical consensus on the Resident Evil 4 Remake is resoundingly positive, so you can swoop for the this deal in confidence. If there’s a better third person action game this year, we’ll be surprised (and pretty darned happy, obviously).

