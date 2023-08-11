The Razr 40 is a bargain folding phone at this price

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series no longer has the run of the flip phone realm as Moto has returned with a bang to reclaim its Razr throne. This deal will give Samsung sleepless nights.

Amazon UK is currently selling the new Moto Razr 40 for £100 off. You can grab the phone unlocked in green or lilac for £699 right now.

You’d best be quick before the green shade sells out, although there does seem to be a healthy supply of the more striking lilac version of the phone.

Moto Razr 40 price has us flipped out You can save £100 on the new Moto Razr 40 phone right now. It’s £699 at Amazon, but move fast because this one’s selling out. Amazon

Save £100

£699 View Deal

The unlocked nature of the handset means you can use it on your current network and enjoy an affordable SIM-free contract with plenty of data.

It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and runs on the Android 13 opting system. The device carries a mid-range chipset for fine every day performance, while there’s a flagship level 6.9-inch inner display which has a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+.

The outer display is just 1.9-inches (so much smaller than the flagship level Ultra version of the phone, which has a 3.6-inch front panel).

We’ve already got our hands on the Moto Razr 40 promise and felt the full price tag was tempting at under £800. Knock £100 off that and this is a bonafide steal.

Our first impressions of the phone are as follows: “The Motorola Razr 40 is impressive not because of its specs, but because it’s the most affordable clamshell foldable smartphone to date, making it more easily accessible to consumers.

“Motorola has had to cut a few corners to achieve such lofty aims, especially in the processing department, but I think the Razr 40 will appeal to a lot of consumers that don’t need or even want the best phone specs.”