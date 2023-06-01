Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Vs Razr 40: What’s the difference?

Motorola has officially unveiled the latest update to its revived Razr flip phone line with the Motorola Razr 40 series.

This time, the company is releasing two phones: the Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra. Keep reading to find out exactly how the two foldable phones differ.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a bigger cover screen

The main differentiator between the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Motorola Razr 40 is the cover screen. In fact, according to Motorola itself, the front screen on the Ultra is the largest external display found on any flip phone.

The pOLED cover screen on the Ultra measures 3.6 inches and has a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. The larger display also makes room for more live wallpapers and clock styles, more games and a new array of custom app panels, including a dedicated Spotify Panel with playback control.

The external display on the Razr 40 is much smaller, even compared to the cover screen on the Motorola Razr (2022). The idea is to give foldable fans the option to disconnect when their phone is folded, while still offering the benefits of a small outer display.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra gives the option of a matte finish

Both the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Razr 40 are available in three colours, but the colour and finish you get will differ depending on the model you go for.

The Ultra is available in a choice of matte or vegan leather finishes with colours including Infinite Black, Glacier Blue and Pantone Colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta.

The Razr 40, meanwhile, comes in three vegan leather finishes, including Sage Green, Vanilla Cream and Summer Lilac.

The Motorola Razr 40 has a bigger camera

Despite being the more affordable model, the Motorola Razr 40 actually has the biggest camera of these two foldables.

The Razr 40 Ultra sports a 12-megapixel main camera that uses Instant Dual Pixel PDAF technology to achieve fast and accurate performance in a variety of lighting conditions. The camera has a wide f/1.5 aperture for softer backgrounds and includes OIS to combat any shakiness.

The top-end phone also includes a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and macro vision sensor that fits up to 3x more into the frame, as well as a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the inner screen for video calls.

The Razr 40 boasts the same ultra-wide/macro and selfie cameras but is led by a large 64-megapixel main camera on the outer display. Like the Ultra’s main camera, the 64-megapixel shooter also benefits from OIS.

The Motorola Razr 40 is cheaper

In a bid that’s sure to appeal to people looking to upgrade to their first foldable phone, the Motorola Razr 40 is significantly more affordable than the Ultra model.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a starting price of £1049.99 and is available to buy today, while the Razr 40 begins at just £799.99 and will launch in the coming weeks. That’s a £250 price difference for a bigger screen and a smaller camera.