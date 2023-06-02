Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Vs Razr (2022): What’s changed?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

The Motorola Razr (2022) is no longer the newest Razr phone around with the Razr 40 series taking that title in 2023. 

The Razr 40 line-up consists of two foldables that carry the same nostalgia-driven flip design that has seen a resurgence in recent years. Here’s how the top-end Razr 40 Ultra compares to last year’s Razr (2022). 

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a more spacious cover screen 

According to Motorola, the Razr 40 Ultra has the largest external display found on any flip phone right now. The pOLED cover screen measures 3.6 inches, which is 0.9 inches more than the 2.7-inch front display on the Razr (2022). 

That’s more space for all the new clock styles, games and custom app panels arriving on the new phone. 

The cover screen on the Ultra also has a much higher resolution and a faster refresh rate than that on the 2022 phone at 1056 x 1066 and 144Hz compared to the 800 x 573 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate on last year’s Razr foldable. 

The slow refresh rate was something we encountered issues with on the Razr (2022) as it seemed to cause games designed for the smaller cover screen to stutter, so we’re excited to see Motorola make improvements in this area. 

Motorola Razr 2022 Quick View screen
Motorola Razr (2022)

The Motorola Razr (2022) has a bigger camera 

While most specs on the Ultra have remained the same or seen an upgrade as the last year has passed, the camera is one area that seems to have gone in the other direction. 

Both the Razr 40 Ultra and the Razr (2022) have three cameras – two on the outside of the phone and one on the larger inner display. Both phones take advantage of a 13-megapixel wide/macro sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera for video calls, but the main camera is where the biggest difference here lies. 

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with a 12-megapixel main camera that uses Instant Dual Pixel PDAF technology for fast and accurate performance in a variety of lighting conditions. The camera also has a wide f/1.5 aperture to help create soft-focus backgrounds and OIS to minimise the effects of shaky hands. 

Last year’s Razr (2022), meanwhile, packs a larger 50-megapixel camera with a slightly less wide f/1.8 aperture, OIS and the ability to record 8K/30p video. 

We don’t know much about the Ultra’s video skills just yet and a high megapixel count doesn’t necessarily indicate a better camera. However, it’s interesting to see that Motorola may have taken a step back in this area. 

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a larger battery 

According to Motorola, the battery in the 40 Ultra is larger than that in the previous generation, which should mean that the phone will last longer on a single charge (though the bigger, faster cover screen likely requires quite a bit of that power). 

Motorola hasn’t revealed the exact size of the battery, but the 2022 model carried a 3500 mAh battery. 

Both phones support Motorola’s 30W TurboPower fast charging. 

Razr 40 Ultra handset
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes in more colours 

While the Motorola Razr (2022) certainly wasn’t boring to look at, the muted Satin Black seemed like an odd choice to pair with such a fun and nostalgic design. 

The Razr 40 Ultra comes in a new array of matte and vegan leather finishes in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue and the vibrant Viva Magenta. 

The Motorola Razr (2022) is cheaper 

While the Razr (2022) was quite pricey at launch at £949, the foldable has since seen its price slashed to £799.99 – the same price as the new Motorola Razr 40. 

The 40 Ultra, meanwhile, crosses the £1000 mark at a much steeper £1049.99.

You might like…

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Vs Razr 40: What’s the difference?

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Vs Razr 40: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 21 hours ago
MSI Prestige 16 (2023) vs MacBook Pro (2023): How do they compare?

MSI Prestige 16 (2023) vs MacBook Pro (2023): How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Nikon Z7 vs Z7 II: What’s the difference?

Nikon Z7 vs Z7 II: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Apple Music vs Spotify: Which is better?

Apple Music vs Spotify: Which is better?

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Fujifilm X-S20 vs Sony ZV-E10: How do they compare?

Fujifilm X-S20 vs Sony ZV-E10: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) vs Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): What’s new?

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) vs Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): What’s new?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.