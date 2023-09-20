The Razer Kishi V2 is going cheap ahead of the iPhone 15

If you’re looking for an awesome mobile gamepad for an iPhone you don’t plan to upgrade any time soon, this deal on the Razer Kishi V2 is an excellent bargain right now.

EE is offering the Razer Kishi V2 for iOS for just £69.99. That’s £30 (and 30%) off the usual £99.99 asking price on the accessory, which hugs the sides of your iPhone and turns it into a handheld games console.

You’ll also get free standard delivery from the mobile network too.

Why is this excellent gamepad discounted after only a year on sale, you might ask? Well, it’s likely down to the decision to move the iPhone 15 range from the classic Lightning connector to the standard USB-C connector used on Android devices.

If you plan to upgrade your iPhone to an iPhone 15 in the next year or so, then this deal isn’t for you. If you own an iPhone 14 (for example) and plan to keep it for years until it conks out then this is a great option.

We reviewed the slightly Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller as part of our Razer Edge 5G review earlier this year. All this added was the haptic feedback and a 3.5mm jack, which the standard model here lacks.

Elsewhere it’s the same deal. It’s a spring-loaded, expandable pad that fits neatly into the charging on the handset itself. The left side of the handset is slightly manoeuvrable when attached, so you can slide to keep it level.

I am a fan of the analogue D-Pad here and the buttons are very tactile and responsive. There’s also controller remapping for the M1 and M2 buttons, which can become L3 and R3 buttons for use on PlayStation Remote Play. The Kishi V2 Pro is really comfortable to grip and ergonomically sound.

You’ll also be able to charge your iPhone through the passthrough Lightning port, while using the machine, but any headphones will need to be connected to the phone itself via Bluetooth.

Overall, this is an excellent saving on a great peripheral, but just beware it isn’t iPhone 15 friendly.