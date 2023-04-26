The PS5 Pulse 3D headset is now at its lowest price ever

The brilliant PS5 Pulse 3D headphones can currently be had at the lowest price yet.

Click on the deal below and you’ll be taken to the Pulse 3D on The Game Collection’s eBay outlet. That £84.95 price knocks £5 off the RRP of the Pulse 3D, which is pretty good.

That’s not the full extent of this deal, however. Apply the APRIL20 checkout code that’s running across eBay at the moment, and you’ll be able to snag the Pulse 3D for just £67.96. That’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen these gaming cans for, and by some margin at that.

Be quick though – the APRIL20 code expires at midnight tonight.

If you’re a PS5 gamer and are yet to invest in a set of headphones, we’d urge you to give this deal a serious look. We rate the Sony Pulse 3D extremely highly, having awarded it a 4.5-star review at launch.

They’re Sony’s official PS5 headphones, and as such fit in with the sleek console aesthetically. There’s no fiddly boom mic, and they’re extremely lightweight too. Battery life is a decent 12 hours.

More importantly, they make full use of the console’s Spatial 3D Audio technology, granting pinpoint sound in games that properly support it. This makes single player adventures extra immersive, whilst offering a useful leg-up in competitive shooters.

Another advantage to using the Pulse 3D over even considerably more expensive third party alternatives is the full compatibility with your PS5 console’s UI. You’ll get full battery info on-screen.

These are also fully plug and play, so when you switch the Pulse 3D off sound will be automatically rerouted through your TV without the need to dive into menus of physically unplug the USB-A dongle.

At this price, the Pulse 3D is an absolute bargain. Snap it up while you can.