The new pastel Switch Joy-Cons have been reduced

If you’re in the market for a new set of Joy-Cons for your Nintendo Switch, this Amazon deal has come along at the perfect time.

Amazon is selling the new purple and pastel green shade of Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers for just £59.95. That’s a considerable 14% saving on the usual price of £69.99.

The Switch is an inherently social machine, what with its portability, ingenious two-controller Joy-Con design, and a library full of brilliant local multiplayer games. You’re going to want plenty of controllers, preferably with colours that are distinct from the rest.

On a slightly less positive – but no less important – note, these Joy-Con controllers are infamous for being prone to cases of ‘stick drift’. It’s always handy to have a spare set around, even if it’s just as a fill in while your faulty controllers are being repaired by Nintendo.

Mechanical flaws aside, the Switch controllers are just about the most flexible console controllers around. They can serve as a single regular controller, either bracketing the Switch body or slotting into a plastic control peripheral. Alternatively, they can be flipped on their side and serve as two simplified controllers for local multiplayer games.

Recent reports have claimed that Nintendo is preparing to launch a Switch 2 console in late 2024. We’re expecting it to feature a similar hybrid form factor to the original Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED, but with a big power and storage bump.

Somewhat surprisingly, it’s claimed that the Switch 2 will roll back from the Switch OLED’s brilliant OLED display and feature a cost-saving LCD instead.

It’s not yet known if these original Switch Joy-Cons will be compatible with the new device, but we’d be surprised and disappointed if they weren’t.

