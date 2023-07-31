Nintendo Switch 2 could arrive as soon as next year

Nintendo plans to launch its next-generation Switch console in the second half of 2024, according to a new report claiming development units are already with studios.

The Video Games Chronicle report said the console would effectively be a successor to the Switch console with a portable and docked mode. According to the report, there’ll be increased storage beyond the paltry 32GB offered by the current-gen Switch. That would be to account for larger game sizes.

While there’ll be more storage, Nintendo has no plans to remove the cartridge slot from the new console, according to the report. It’s not clear whether Nintendo plans to offer backward compatibility with current-gen games.

The report said, Nintendo wants to carry over as many Switch gamers to the new system as possible, but there might be third-parties who’d debate whether that might decrease sales of next-gen games.

While there are bound to be some hardware enhancements, the report surprisingly said Nintendo will go with an LCD screen rather than the OLED tech it used for the mid-cycle Switch OLED edition. All of the other specifics are absent from the report

VGC sources also say Nintendo is planing to build stockpiles of the new machine in order to ensure it didn’t have to deal with the epic shortages suffered by Sony and Microsoft in recent years.

There were times in the early days of the Switch console where it also seemed just as hard to get. The Switch first arrived in 2017 and has been a runaway success for Nintendo following the disappointing Wii U generation. It remains to be seen whether Nintendo can get the sequel console right this time.