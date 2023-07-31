Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nintendo Switch 2 could arrive as soon as next year

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Nintendo plans to launch its next-generation Switch console in the second half of 2024, according to a new report claiming development units are already with studios.

The Video Games Chronicle report said the console would effectively be a successor to the Switch console with a portable and docked mode. According to the report, there’ll be increased storage beyond the paltry 32GB offered by the current-gen Switch. That would be to account for larger game sizes.

Incredible PS5 bundle now comes with two games

Incredible PS5 bundle now comes with two games

Get the PS5 (disc edition) with Lego Star Wars and Gran Turismo 7 for just £429 at Currys. That’s a saving of over £100.

  • Currys
  • Save over £100
  • Now: £429
View Deal

While there’ll be more storage, Nintendo has no plans to remove the cartridge slot from the new console, according to the report. It’s not clear whether Nintendo plans to offer backward compatibility with current-gen games.

The report said, Nintendo wants to carry over as many Switch gamers to the new system as possible, but there might be third-parties who’d debate whether that might decrease sales of next-gen games.

While there are bound to be some hardware enhancements, the report surprisingly said Nintendo will go with an LCD screen rather than the OLED tech it used for the mid-cycle Switch OLED edition. All of the other specifics are absent from the report

VGC sources also say Nintendo is planing to build stockpiles of the new machine in order to ensure it didn’t have to deal with the epic shortages suffered by Sony and Microsoft in recent years.

There were times in the early days of the Switch console where it also seemed just as hard to get. The Switch first arrived in 2017 and has been a runaway success for Nintendo following the disappointing Wii U generation. It remains to be seen whether Nintendo can get the sequel console right this time.

You might like…

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Every must-play Switch title

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Every must-play Switch title

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
Nintendo Switch 2: The latest rumours on the next portable

Nintendo Switch 2: The latest rumours on the next portable

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
No Switch 2 this year, but does that tell the whole story?

No Switch 2 this year, but does that tell the whole story?

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.