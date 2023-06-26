The iPhone 14 has never been more of a bargain

Summertime is upon us, but there’s nothing hotter than the iPhone 14 deals floating around right now. This 100GB contract is cheaper than buying the phone outright!

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the iPhone 14 for just £31 a month with 100GB of monthly data to burn though. You’ll need to put down £49 upfront too. This is for the standard iPhone 14 128GB in a fetching blue shade and includes free delivery.

iPhone 14 with 100GB data for < SIM-free price Get the iPhone 14 with 100GB of data on Three for just £31 a month from Mobile Phones Direct. Mobile Phones Direct

£49 upfront

£31 a month View Deal

The deal is on the 3 Mobile 5G network, lasts for 24 months and also includes unlimited minutes and texts. You can even add unlimited data to the tariff for just £3 extra.

With iOS 17 due out in just a couple of months, the iPhone 14 will get a fresh coat of internal paint and will continue to be supported by Apple for the next few years.

It’s not a huge upgrade on the iPhone 13, but offers some seriously clever safety features, very good battery life and a really reliable dual camera set up. We gave the iPhone 14 a four-star review when it arrived at the back end of last year.

“The iPhone 14 is a very moderate update to an already excellent phone. In previous years it might even have been called the iPhone 13S,” our reviewer concluded. “There’s very little reason to update if you’ve got an iPhone 13, though you will notice numerous benefits if you’re coming from an older model.

“The camera is excellent for both photography and videography; the software is top-drawer and the addition of lots of safety features is smart. The battery life is fantastic for a phone of this size, too.”

So, if you’re looking for an upgrade on an older iPhone on a very user-friendly contract, this deal is absolutely for you.