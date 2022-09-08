iPhone 14 vs Galaxy S22: How the new iPhone stacks up to the Samsung flagship

Apple has just announced its newest array of iPhones, including the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. But, how does the 14 compare to Samsung’s own 2022 flagship, the Galaxy S22?

Read on to discover all the major differences between the iPhone 14 and the Galaxy S22.

The Galaxy S22 has a 120Hz refresh rate

Where both the S22 and the iPhone 14 pack 6.1-inch screens, only the Galaxy phone boasts a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smoother scrolling. Rather, you’ll need to get the 14 Pro to get ProMotion – Apple’s own name for a refresh rate that stretches beyond the standard 60Hz up to 120Hz.

The iPhone 14 has an OLED Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170, while the S22 has an AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080.

The Galaxy S22 has a telephoto camera

As far as cameras are concerned, the S22 comes with one additional lens over the iPhone 14 – a telephoto camera.

The S22 has three rear lenses in total, including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The phone can achieve optical zoom at 3x and digital zoom at up to 30x. There’s also a 10-megapixel camera on the front.

The iPhone 14, meanwhile, features just two 12-megapixel rear lenses, a wide camera and an ultra-wide one with support for 2x optical zoom and 5x digital zoom. There’s also a third 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the phone.

As far as video goes, the S22 is also better equipped. The phone can capture 8K video at 24fps or 4K at 60fps, while the iPhone 14 is limited to 4K at 60fps.

The iPhone 14 has satellite support

Apple excels when it comes to more unique safety features this year, with the addition of Emergency SOS and Car Crash Detection on the iPhone 14.

Emergency SOS allows users to use satellite frequencies to send a message to emergency services and share their locations on Find My when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi range.

However, this service has only been confirmed in the US and Canada thus far and is only free for two years after purchase, so those are two factors to be aware of before you pick up the iPhone.

The iPhone 14 has Car Crash Detection

Another new safety feature coming to the iPhone 14 series this year is Car Crash Detection.

This feature automatically detects if you’ve been in a car crash and contacts emergency services and notifies your emergency contacts with your location if you don’t dismiss the notification after a 10-second countdown.

Because this feature requires two new motion sensors combined with an advanced sensor-fusion algorithm, it’s pretty unlikely Samsung would be able to retroactively introduce it to the Galaxy S22 with a software update.

You can use a physical SIM with the Galaxy S22

One surprise Apple announced alongside the iPhone 14 was the removal of the SIM tray in favour of an eSIM-only design – at least in the US.

If you rely on a physical SIM, the Galaxy S22 will likely appeal more as you can swap out your SIM card as needed. Or, you can just buy the iPhone outside of America.