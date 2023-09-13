The Garmin Epix Gen 2 just had its biggest price crash yet

If you’re looking for a new sports watch to supercharge your autumn fitness goals there are two great options on sale at Amazon US right now.

The retailer is selling the well-loved Garmin Forerunner 745 for $100 off, but you can also grab the higher-end and newer Epix Pro 2 for $200 off.

You can grab the rugged Garmin Epix (Gen 2) for $699.99, which is a 22% saving overall.

Epic Garmin Epix Pro 2 deal knocks $200 off If you want a great all-rounder of a sports watch with rugged design and awesome smart features, look no further than the Garmin Epix Pro 2. It’s $200 off right now. Amazon US

This model is headlined by a 1.30-inch always-on AMOLED display surrounded by premium materials like a sapphire display and titanium bezels. That AMOLED display provides superior contrast and image quality than standard screens.

In terms of fitness tracking, there’s a wealth of sports modes, along with sleep tracking, elevation, accurate and multi-band GPS, heart rate tracking. The 24-hour health and wellness nous includes Pulse Ox, respiration, stress and advanced sleep monitoring too.

There’s the ability to connect to Bluetooth accessories and there’s also WiFi connectivity for access to topological maps. There’s also maps from ski resorts and golf courses around the world available to download onto the watch too.

Battery life is much greater on this watch than one of the Forerunner watches, with up to 42 hours in GPS mode and 30-hours if that always-on display is activated. With GPS off you can get 4 days in always-on mode and 10-days with the display mode turned off.

We’re big fans of the Epix range and reviewed the Pro version of latest model earlier this year. We loved the battery life in always-on mode, and all-round sports tracking, as well as the top notch smartwatch connectivity.

On the Pro model our reviewer concluded: “The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) feels like yet another move by Garmin to cover all the pricing bases and to ward off the Apple Watch Ultra competition. Is it a strong-performing sports watch? Absolutely. It gives those looking for a sports watch with the feel of a smartwatch more options to choose from.”