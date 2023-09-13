Amazon US just dropped a bargain deal on the Garmin Forerunner 745

If you’re looking for a new running watch to supercharge your autumn fitness goals, a Garmin Forerunner should be your first port of call – especially with big savings to power you to a new PB.

Amazon US is selling the well-loved Garmin Forerunner 745 for $299.99, which is a saving of $100 off a quite superb version of Garmin’s most popular running watch series.

You can get the device in black, red, and an attractive ‘tropic’ hue for 25% off, with free Prime delivery in a couple of days.

As well as running, you can swim, bike, run (or all three in triathlon mode), and receive super-accurate workout tracking, backed by some of the best and most accurate GPS in the business.

As well as the training modes, there’s on-device suggestions and coaching, as well as information on your training load and VO2 Max.

There’s also plenty of juice to keep you going on longer runs as there’s six hours in GPS mode and up to a week in regular smartwatch mode. Those long runs naturally need the power playlist in full effect and you’ll be able to sync your playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, and more. Garmin Pay is also in board, so you don’t have to worry about bringing your wallet or cash with you to replenish the fuel and fluids at the end of your workout.

We reviewed the Forerunner 745 when it first arrived in late 2020. We loved the comfortable design, excellent fitness tracking, and solid battery life. We did complain it was slightly overpriced, but that’s no longer a concern with this solid deal.

We scored it 4 stars from a possible 5 and concluded: “The Garmin Forerunner is one of the best running watches on the market for triathletes and hardcore cardio enthusiasts. It has a robust feature set that makes it a clear upgrade on the previous generation Forerunner 735XT.”

Of course, since then there are much newer options from Garmin and others – including the superb value Apple Watch SE – but the 745 can still track with the best of them and certainly won’t let you down.