The fantastic Roku Streambar has fallen back under the £100 mark

One of our favourite TV streaming accessories, the Roku Streambar, has fallen back to the £99.99 price point that it was briefly available for during last year’s sales.

Bargain hunters will already know that during last year’s Black Friday bonanza, you could snag the impressive Streambar for less than £100, but in the time since that discount, Roku’s soundbar/streaming stick has remained steadfast at its RRP of £129.99.

Deal: Roku Streambar for just £99.99 (was £129.99)

With that price drop rearing its head once more, this is a great opportunity to bag one of last year’s best deals – particularly if you’re looking to have a proper centralised system for streaming your favourite films and TV shows.

Packing the same UI that Roku’s streaming sticks are known for, the Streambar can give you easy and instant access to all of your streaming subscriptions in one, easy to navigate hub. This means that when it comes to movie night, you won’t have to worry about jumping from one service to another in search of something to watch.

To make searching even easier, the accompanying remote control has a built-in mic, so you can simply ask for the content you want to watch and the Streambar will do the rest.

Of course, quick access to streaming services is just one part of the Streambar package, as you’re also effectively getting a dedicated soundbar. In his four-star review for the device, TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney wrote:

“What’s striking is how big the Roku Streambar sounds. It also punches above its weight class in decibel terms too, with the Streambar able to go loud without becoming overly sharp or harsh. With two dedicated centre channels for voices, the soundbar has a good grasp over dialogue. Speech is lifted so it sounds like it’s coming from the mouths of those speaking, though dialogue is prioritised to such an extent that other aspects of a soundtrack recede into the background even with Speech Clarity set to off. Bass performance is punchy rather than deep or weighty, but an improvement over a TV.”

Deal: Roku Streambar for just £99.99 (was £129.99)

With a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, the Roku Streambar was already a great shout, but with £30 off it’s a no-brainer for anyone looking to give their movie nights a serious boost in quality.