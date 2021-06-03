The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics card has finally launched, offering an outstanding 4K gaming performance for those lucky enough to bag one.

It’s one of the most powerful GPUs currently available, featuring high-end features such as ray tracing and DLSS.

We gave the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti a 4 out of 5 rating in our review, citing it as “an excellent choice for any hardcore gamer looking for top-of-the-line performance.”

But where can you actually buy the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics card? With supply likely to sell out fast, we’ve assembled this guide to help you find the graphics card as quickly as possible.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

Reports suggested the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti would be available to buy from 2pm UK time / 6am PT, but it seems that some retailers are still holding back stock.

The Founder’s Edition card, available directly though Nvidia, will cost £1049/$1199, but it’s anyone’s guess how much the third-party cards will cost from the likes of Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and Zotac.

To give you a head start on the rush for checkout, we’ve provided links below for all the major retailers likely to have the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti in stock.

We’ll be continuously updating the stock status for every retailer, so if you can’t find a Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics card to buy right now, make sure to keep this page bookmarked for future updates.

Why are graphics cards out of stock?

If you’ve been on a hunt for a graphics card this year, you’ve likely noticed that most of them are out of stock right now. Why is this the case?

There is no simple answer to this, as multiple issues have made it difficult to find a new graphics card. Firstly, there’s a global chip shortage due to unprecedented demand during the pandemic. Manufacturing was also impacted by the Covid restrictions.

Many people have also been purchasing graphics cards in bulk for bitcoin-mining pursuits, although Nvidia has attempted to put measures in place to block such practises on their GeForce cards.

And finally, just like with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, scalpers have been purchasing the graphics cards and then selling them on at inflated prices.

We’ve reached out to Nvidia to find out when they expect supply to return to normal. And hopefully, if you’re fast, you’ll still be able to secure your own Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.