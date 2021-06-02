Android Bargain: Samsung Galaxy A51 slashed from £329 to just £179.99

The feature rich Samsung Galaxy A51, which was already a solid mid-range competitor at £329, can now be had for just £179.99 for a limited time only.

Over at Mobile Deals UK’s eBay page, the company has already reduced the A51 down to £199.99, but if you use the code PICKSAVE10 at the checkout then you’ll only have to fork out £179.99. The code itself is available until June 5, but stock for the A51 is already low so if you’re after a decent Android phone that won’t break the bank, then this is a great option to go for.

Deal: Samsung Galaxy A51 for just £179.99 with code PICKSAVE10 (was £329)

Despite its affordable price point, the Samsung Galaxy A51 looks nothing like a budget phone. Using a unique blend of shapes on the back, the A51 stands out more than some flagships, particularly in the gorgeous Prism Crush Blue option.

What really sells the phone however is its huge 6.5-inch OLED display. With Samsung’s iconic Infinity-O design (and with no notches to contend with), the A51 is fantastic for watching films and TV shows on the go. For you audiophiles out there, you’ll be glad to know that the A51 comes with a increasingly rare headphone jack.

When it comes to cameras, the A51 packs a total of four rear-facing sensors, all of which do a decent job in a range of scenarios. In his four-star review of the A51, Mobile Writer Peter Phelps wrote: “The primary sensor delivers good, detailed shots. In the image above, you can easily pick out finer details such as rust in the foreground, while the apartment building is also clearly defined. Colours are strong but not over-enhanced (which had previously been a failing on some Samsung snappers).”

The only thing to be aware of is that the A51 isn’t quite as battery efficient as some other phones around its price point. You can get to the end of the day just fine, but don’t expect to be hitting the 2-day stretch quoted by Samsung.

Still, at just £179.99 you’d be very hard pushed to find a more competent phone around the same price. For folks on a budget, this one of the most cost effective smartphone deals we’ve seen in a long time.