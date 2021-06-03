Galaxy S10 Price Crash: Get Samsung’s 4.5-star phone for just £233.99

In a deal that almost feels too good to be true (except it is), you can bag the once-flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone for just £233.99 when you use eBay’s limited time code PICKSAVE10 at the checkout.

Over at Mobile Deals UK’s storefront, the eBay seller has listed a batch of unused, ex-display models of the Galaxy S10, hence why they’re available at such a low price. Rest assured however, as the retailer not only has ‘Premium Service’ status as one of eBay’s top sellers, but all purchases made with the seller are protected by eBay’s money back guarantee.

Deal: Samsung Galaxy S10 for just £233.99 with code PICKSAVE10 (£799 at launch)

While two generations of Samsung flagships have appeared since the Galaxy S10, the phone is by no means an outdated piece of tech in 2021. In fact, at this price you’d be seriously hard pushed to find a better Android phone.

After all, the Galaxy S10 boasts a vibrant 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED+ display, 8GB RAM, an in-display fingerprint reader and 128GB of storage. Easily receiving a Trusted Reviews Recommended award, Deputy Editor Max Parker surmised:

“While the Samsung Galaxy S10 doesn’t excel in any one specific area, the collective package makes for an incredibly capable offering – which I’m sure was Samsung’s aim in the first place. It sports a stunning OLED screen, versatile camera and a number of enticing new features. It’s a great phone.”

Even just as a cheap smartphone with great cameras – the Galaxy S10 more than does the job. The phone boasts three-rear sensors, a main 12-megapixel snapper, an ultra-wide 16-megapixel camera and a telephoto 12-megapixel for zooming.

In typical Samsung style, pictures are punchy and full of colour. The 12MP limit means that there won’t be a huge amount of detail once you start zooming in, but for social media you’ll be able to take some of the nicer looking shots out there.

The code PICKSAVE10 expires on June 5, leaving just two days from the publishing of this article for you to snap up this fantastic offer on one of Samsung’s top-tier phones from yesteryear.