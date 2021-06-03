Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S10 Price Crash: Get Samsung’s 4.5-star phone for just £233.99

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

In a deal that almost feels too good to be true (except it is), you can bag the once-flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone for just £233.99 when you use eBay’s limited time code PICKSAVE10 at the checkout.

Over at Mobile Deals UK’s storefront, the eBay seller has listed a batch of unused, ex-display models of the Galaxy S10, hence why they’re available at such a low price. Rest assured however, as the retailer not only has ‘Premium Service’ status as one of eBay’s top sellers, but all purchases made with the seller are protected by eBay’s money back guarantee.

Deal: Samsung Galaxy S10 for just £233.99 with code PICKSAVE10 (£799 at launch)

While two generations of Samsung flagships have appeared since the Galaxy S10, the phone is by no means an outdated piece of tech in 2021. In fact, at this price you’d be seriously hard pushed to find a better Android phone.

After all, the Galaxy S10 boasts a vibrant 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED+ display, 8GB RAM, an in-display fingerprint reader and 128GB of storage. Easily receiving a Trusted Reviews Recommended award, Deputy Editor Max Parker surmised:

“While the Samsung Galaxy S10 doesn’t excel in any one specific area, the collective package makes for an incredibly capable offering – which I’m sure was Samsung’s aim in the first place. It sports a stunning OLED screen, versatile camera and a number of enticing new features. It’s a great phone.”

Even just as a cheap smartphone with great cameras – the Galaxy S10 more than does the job. The phone boasts three-rear sensors, a main 12-megapixel snapper, an ultra-wide 16-megapixel camera and a telephoto 12-megapixel for zooming.

Deal: Samsung Galaxy S10 for just £233.99 with code PICKSAVE10 (£799 at launch)

In typical Samsung style, pictures are punchy and full of colour. The 12MP limit means that there won’t be a huge amount of detail once you start zooming in, but for social media you’ll be able to take some of the nicer looking shots out there.

The code PICKSAVE10 expires on June 5, leaving just two days from the publishing of this article for you to snap up this fantastic offer on one of Samsung’s top-tier phones from yesteryear.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.