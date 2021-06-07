The 128GB iPhone SE 2 has plummeted to under £305

The four-star rated, Trusted Reviews Recommended iPhone SE 2 with 128GB of storage can now be had for just £303.55 over at Loop Mobile’s eBay store.

If you were to pick up the same storage option via Apple’s official store, then you’d be looking at forking out £449. The reason behind this huge price drop is because the models in question are Certified Refurbished, but they are still in like-new condition and the refurbishment process has been carried out with the approval of Apple itself – so you can be sure of the product’s quality.

Deal: iPhone SE 2 128GB for just £303.55 with code PROMO8

Until June 10 however, you can bring the price down even further to £303.55 by using the code PROMO8 at the checkout. For an affordable, up to date iPhone, there really isn’t a better deal out there right now, and there’s a full one-year warranty included for peace of mind.

Around that same price, the only major competition the iPhone SE 2 has is the Google Pixel 4a. While the 4a arguably has the better camera (largely due to being more competent with night time photography), the phone is nowhere near as fast as the iPhone SE 2, and even though it’s come a long way, stock Android still can’t quite compete with the seamlessness of iOS.

Packing the A13 Bionic – the very same chipset found in the iPhone 11 range – the iPhone SE is one of the best performing smartphones in its price range. Plus, by having a modern chipset built-in, the SE 2 will be futureproof with several years of iOS updates from Apple.

Because of its super low price thanks to this deal, the SE 2 is arguably a great choice for anyone wanting to buy an inexpensive iPhone for their child. After all, the thought of a brand new £799 iPhone 12 getting knocked or bumped is enough to make you wince, but a near £300 alternative is a far safer option, plus you’ll be getting all of the parental lock options that come with iOS as standard.

Regardless of who you’re buying for, one thing is for certain – this deal on the iPhone SE 2 is a winner.