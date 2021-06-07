Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The 128GB iPhone SE 2 has plummeted to under £305

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

The four-star rated, Trusted Reviews Recommended iPhone SE 2 with 128GB of storage can now be had for just £303.55 over at Loop Mobile’s eBay store.

If you were to pick up the same storage option via Apple’s official store, then you’d be looking at forking out £449. The reason behind this huge price drop is because the models in question are Certified Refurbished, but they are still in like-new condition and the refurbishment process has been carried out with the approval of Apple itself – so you can be sure of the product’s quality.

Deal: iPhone SE 2 128GB for just £303.55 with code PROMO8

Until June 10 however, you can bring the price down even further to £303.55 by using the code PROMO8 at the checkout. For an affordable, up to date iPhone, there really isn’t a better deal out there right now, and there’s a full one-year warranty included for peace of mind.

Around that same price, the only major competition the iPhone SE 2 has is the Google Pixel 4a. While the 4a arguably has the better camera (largely due to being more competent with night time photography), the phone is nowhere near as fast as the iPhone SE 2, and even though it’s come a long way, stock Android still can’t quite compete with the seamlessness of iOS.

The fantastic Roku Streambar has fallen back under the £100 mark

The fantastic Roku Streambar has fallen back under the £100 mark

Deals Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
The Last of Us Part II gets a major price drop for its PS5 update

The Last of Us Part II gets a major price drop for its PS5 update

Deals Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
HomePod Mini Price Drop: Get £10 off Apple’s dinky smart speaker

HomePod Mini Price Drop: Get £10 off Apple’s dinky smart speaker

Deals Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago

Packing the A13 Bionic – the very same chipset found in the iPhone 11 range – the iPhone SE is one of the best performing smartphones in its price range. Plus, by having a modern chipset built-in, the SE 2 will be futureproof with several years of iOS updates from Apple.

Because of its super low price thanks to this deal, the SE 2 is arguably a great choice for anyone wanting to buy an inexpensive iPhone for their child. After all, the thought of a brand new £799 iPhone 12 getting knocked or bumped is enough to make you wince, but a near £300 alternative is a far safer option, plus you’ll be getting all of the parental lock options that come with iOS as standard.

Deal: iPhone SE 2 128GB for just £303.55 with code PROMO8

Regardless of who you’re buying for, one thing is for certain – this deal on the iPhone SE 2 is a winner.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.