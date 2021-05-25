HomePod Mini Price Drop: Get £10 off Apple’s dinky smart speaker

AO has swiped £10 off the RRP of the Apple HomePod Mini, letting you get Apple’s smallest smart speaker for less.

While £10 isn’t a massive saving, it is the largest discount we’ve seen yet for the HomePod Mini, which was only released near the tail-end of last year. Given that Apple has officially discontinued the original HomePod, any chance to swipe the HomePod Mini on the cheap is worth jumping at, particularly if you want to build a Siri-powered smart home.

Deal: Apple HomePod Mini for just £89 (was £99)

Despite its small stature, the HomePod Mini is one of the most powerful smart speakers you can get, particularly where sound quality is concerned. With a full-range driver, two bass radiators and an acoustic waveguide, the HomePod Mini can deliver 360 degree sound so you’ll always get a fantastic experience no matter where you are in a room.

As one of the few products to earn a full five-star rating, the HomePod Mini is distinguished with a Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended award. In his review for the speaker, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow wrote:

“A speaker this size just shouldn’t sound as good as the Apple HomePod Mini does. With poise and balance, this speaker can handle everything you throw at it, delivering impressive room-filling volume, too. It’s a decent smart speaker, too, controlling anything in your Home app with ease, while the new Thread hub lets you attach some smart peripherals directly. This speaker is still a little Apple centric, and it would be nice to have Spotify better integrated. That said, for £99, this smart speaker is brilliantly priced and sounds better than any of its similarly-priced competition.”

It almost goes without saying that if you don’t use an iPhone, then your attention might be better served towards the Amazon Echo or the Google Nest Audio, but for anyone who’s deep into the iOS ecosystem – there’s no better choice.

Deal: Apple HomePod Mini for just £89 (was £99)

At £99, the HomePod Mini was fairly affordable as far as Apple products go, but with the discount applied its price is much closer to that of the competition, making the smart speaker a must-have accessory for Apple fans.