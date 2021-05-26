Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.Learn more.

The Last of Us Part II gets a major price drop for its PS5 update

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

Having just received a major uphaul for better performance on PS5, The Last of Us Part II has dropped to just £19.99 over at Argos’ eBay store.

That’s a £30 saving to be had on a triple-A title that hasn’t even been out for more than a year – and that’s without mentioning that it also happens to be one the best Sony exclusives of the last few years. Simply put, if you have a PS4 or a PS5 and haven’t played TLOU2, then there is no reason why you shouldn’t pounce at this deal.

Deal: The Last of Us Part II for just £19.99 (save £30)

In case you missed the news, TLOU2 recently received a new lease of life with an eagerly awaited PS5 update. As part of the patch, PS5 owners can now play the game in 60fps and with faster load times. If you’ve played The Last of Us: Remastered then you’ll know just how much the series’ gameplay can benefit from the higher frame rate.

With all of these improvements, there’s never been a better time to revisit the game, but if you haven’t played TLOU2 then prepare yourself – you’re in for an absolute treat.

Picking up from the jaw-dropping cliff hanger of the first game, The Last of Us Part II is raw, bloody and it takes the series in a completely unexpected direction.

Receiving a full five-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended Award, our review surmised: “The Last of Us Part 2 is a masterful swansong for the PlayStation 4, and arguably the finest, most accomplished project Naughty Dog has ever embarked on. It’s far more than a traditional sequel, taking the original’s core message and expanding upon in ways that will be looked back on as brave, ambitious and undeniably controversial.”

Deal: The Last of Us Part II for just £19.99 (save £30)

Now even better thanks to its upgraded performance on PS5, The Last of Us Part II is an absolute must-buy at just £19.99 while stocks last.

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
