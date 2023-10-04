Tears of the Kingdom just hit its lowest price yet

Discounts on new Nintendo Switch games are rarer than a Bullet Bill power-up when you’re leading a Mario Kart race.

However, this deal offers a solid 18.53 off The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The offer from Box brings the price from £59.99 down to a manageable £41.46.

£18 off Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom The Nintendo Switch game of the year is now just £41.46. That’s down from the £59.99 RRP. Box

RRP: £59.99

Now: £41.46 View Deal

You can get the game by weekend if you order now, or you can collect from over 2,500 shops in the UK. However, you’d best hurry as the stock levels are down to single digits right now. Box isn’t the most well known online retailer but, for what it’s worth, 95% of buyers say they’d shop there again.

Tears of the Kingdom is the 2023 sequel to arguably the best Switch game of all – the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Just like its predecessor Link’s latest adventure has earned perfect scores across the board, including from our own reviewer Ryan Jones.

In awarding the game a five-star score, Ryan enthused about the new building mechanic, the grander Hyrule world, the new fuse ability, and the ever-engaging story.

Ryan concluded: “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t stray too far away from the hugely successful template of Breath of the Wild. But by reinforcing its predecessor’s strength for experimentation with the new building mechanics, while also telling an engaging story and opening up new locations to explore, this is a perfect sequel to the greatest game to ever grace the Nintendo Switch.”

So, it’s not really a case of whether you should buy this game, it’s a case of whether your Nintendo Switch game collection is respectable without it? Unless, of course, you didn’t like the original, and we don’t know many of those people.