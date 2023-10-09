Switch Pro Controllers are going cheap right now

If those Joy-Con controllers are little too dinky for your liking, you can currently nab a sweet deal on the Switch Pro controller.

The full-sized pad, which is reminiscent of an Xbox controller, is currently £43.99 at Smyths Toys. That’s down from the £54.99 Nintendo usually charges for it.

The listing says £49.99, but currently clicking through to the checkout page will see it reduced to the new low price. The deal runs until October 14 and there’s free delivery in the UK.

The Nintendo Switch Pro controller maintains the Joy-Con’s motion controls, while also including the rumble acton we’ve loved since the N64. This makes it a great option for serious gamers seeking an alternative control system.

It’s USB-C rechargeable and has a battery life of approximately 40 hours. There’s also a built-in amiibo function, and a semi-transparent finish that shows of the pad’s inner workings. We reviewed the pad whiten it first arrived, back in 2018, and loved the D-Pad and the way it made portable gaming feel more like console gaming.

Our reviewer Thomas Deehan said: “Most (but not all) Nintendo Switch games are made far better with the use of the Pro Controller. Shooters and driving games receive an immediate upgrade in gameplay, but titles such as Super Mario Odyssey are best suited for the dual Joy-Con set-up.

“Due to its high price point (almost as much as the Joy-Con pack, which in itself contains two controllers) it’s difficult to recommend the Pro Controller to casual gamers, but for everyone else, it’s a worthy investment.”

We can at least scrub the high price point from the downsides for now. Remember, the deal price is revealed at checkout.