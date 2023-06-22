Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder already has a massive price cut

Nintendo might have only just announced the next big 2D Mario game, but Super Mario Bros. Wonder has already received a huge price cut.

The ever-reliable ShopTo is offering physical copies of Super Mario Bros. Wonder for the Nintendo Switch on pre-order for a price of just £42.85. That represents an instant 29% saving on the game’s £59.99.

For a first party Nintendo game that won’t even be available until October 20, that’s a great deal.

Nintendo announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder at its Nintendo Direct live stream event on Wednesday, complete with gameplay footage. It looks set to be a striking reimagining of classic Mario gameplay, taking the clean 2.5D lines of the New Super Mario era and applying some downright psychedelic flourishes.

There are talking flowers, warp pipes that appear to come alive, and a power-up that turns Mario into an elephant. It’s weird alright, with the titular Wonder Flowers seemingly at the heart of the game’s reality shifting ways.

The game appears to support up to four-player co-op, with you and your fellow players able to take direct control of Mario, Luigi, Princesses Peach, Daisy (for the first time), Toad, and Yoshi.

Mario has often excelled when he’s leapt off into new and unexpected realms – think the Super Mario Galaxy games – so we’re excited to see where this mind-bending trip could take him.

Elsewhere in the Nintendo Direct broadcast, Nintendo elaborated on the forthcoming Pikmin 4, which is set to launch next month. It also announced a remake of Super Mario RPG, which set the stall for the Paper Mario and Mario & Luigi games way back in the SNES days.

