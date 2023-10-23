Stray is now a bargain buy for all PS5 owners

Stray was one of the surprise gaming hits of 2022 and now it can be picked up for the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Retailer The Game Collection is offering Stray for just £15.95, which is a further £4.04 off the previous low of £19.99 we saw earlier this month.

Stray on PS5 hits all-time low The indie super-hit Stray drops to £15.95 at UK retailer The Game Collection. There’s free delivery too. The Game Collection

Was £19.99

£15.95 View Deal

There’s free UK delivery on the physical game and it comes with 6 full-colour art cards depicting scenes from the game.

If you haven’t heard of Stray, it’s a third-person game developed for PlayStation (although an Xbox version arrived in August) where you take on the role of a feline separated from his family.

However, the lost kitty must “untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city”. As players, you’ll get to “see the world through the eyes of a cat.” It was almost universally well-received by critics and gamers alike. It also received six nominations at The Game Awards. It has an 83 score on Metacritic.

The description for the game reads: “Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures.

“See the world through the eyes of a cat and interact with the environment in playful ways. Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this mysterious world. Along the way, the cat befriends a small flying drone, known only as B-12. With the help of this newfound companion, the duo must find a way out.”

So if you missed out on the game initially, this is a great way to rectify that error. It belongs in your PS5 game collection.