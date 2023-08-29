Sony’s InZone gaming headset gets a hefty price cut

No gaming set-up is complete without a brilliant headset for top-notch audio and multiplayer voice chat and you can save a packet on Sony’s InZone noise cancelling over-ear headset, which is perfect for PS5.

Amazon is currently selling the Sony InZone H9 headset for just £184.99. That’s a 31% saving on the usual £269 asking price.

Save 31%

Now £184.99 View Deal

The H9 is the most high-end version of this range and includes 360-degree spatial sound for a more immersive gaming experience, 32-hours of battery life, Bluetooth audio for calls and a protruding boom microphone.

The headset can also be charged quickly, with just 10 minutes of charging capable of delivering up to an hour of gameplay.

In our review of the Sony InZone H9, we were big fans of the sleek design, as well the active noise cancelling tech. Our reviewer called the audio “enjoyable and energetic”

We weren’t such big fans of the expensive price point, but this awesome deal from Amazon negates that complaint completely.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Inzone H9 feels excellent and looks especially sleek, while audio is pretty balanced, although a little hollow in the low end at times. The 32 hours of battery, while not as much as the H7’s 40 hours, is still up there with some of the better gaming headsets money can buy today, and will give you enough juice for a week or so of gaming.”

Sony introduced the InZone headset brand last summer. It’s geared towards PS5 and also PC gamers. As well as headsets, it also includes gaming monitors.