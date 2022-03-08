 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple drops iMac 27-inch as new Studio Display gets centre stage.

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

While Apple events always bring us new products to get excited about, they’re often the cue for others to shift off this mortal coil.

The arrival of the new Studio Display and Mac Studio has coincided with the departure of the 27-inch iMac, which was last refreshed in 2020 and still had Intel chips on board.

The all-in-one macOS desktop was nowhere to be seen when the Apple Store came back online following the Peek Performance event on March 8. The only iMac now available is the stunning and colourful iMac 2021, which has a 24-inch display and M1 processors.

The replacement 27-inch display would seem to be Apple’s new 5K Studio Display, which was also announced today. It offers a display of far greater quality than the departing iMac, an improved 12-megapixel webcam with Centre Stage, and six powerful speakers.

However, the $1,599 Studio Display is by no-means an iMac replacement. It is, after all, just a display lacking the internals of a Mac, and anyone who buys one will have to pair it with the Mac Studio, Mac mini or a MacBook laptop for the full experience.

That means a much significantly larger investment than the $1,799 Apple sold the iMac 27-inch for. It also negates the all-in-one form factor preferred by those seeking a tidier home office set-up.

The removal of the iMac 27-inch marks the demise of one of the last remaining Mac models running the Intel Core processors, which have now almost exclusively been replaced by models running the Apple Silicon M1 range, boosted today by the M1 Ultra.

All that’s left now is the old ‘cheese grater’ Mac Pro, which Apple promised will also get an Apple Silicon revamp in the future. After today’s announcements, Apple’s John Terms said “that leaves just one more product to go: Mac Pro, but that’s for another day”.

You might like…

Apple Studio Display: All you need to know about Apple’s new monitor

Apple Studio Display: All you need to know about Apple’s new monitor

Hannah Davies 12 mins ago
Mac Studio vs iMac M1: What’s the difference?

Mac Studio vs iMac M1: What’s the difference?

Gemma Ryles 35 mins ago
Mac Studio: Release date, price, specs and design

Mac Studio: Release date, price, specs and design

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.