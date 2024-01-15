Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

RoboCop: Rogue City has dropped to its lowest price yet

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The RoboCop: Rogue City game for PS5 has only been available since November last year and it’s already available at a relatively bargain price.

Amazon is selling the RoboCop: Rogue City game for just £34.99, which is a 22% discount on the most recent price of £44.99.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the first person shooter, which has been gradually dropping since its release towards the end of last year.

RoboCop: Rogue City is down to £34.99 on PS5

RoboCop: Rogue City is down to £34.99 on PS5

This is the lowest price yet for the PS5 RoboCop game. The first person shooter Rogue City sits within the canon and includes the original voice actor.

  • Amazon
  • Save £10
  • Now £34.99
View Deal

The officially licensed game requires gamers to “become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero as you attempt to bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit.”

There are 20+ weapons to help you eradicate criminals, including the powerful Auto-9, while you’ll be able to upgrade your cyborg strength and the cybernetic abilities as you progress through the game. The game is also set within the RoboCop canon and Peter Weller, the original voice actor, is back too.

“The city of Old Detroit has been hit by a crime wave, with a new enemy threatening the peace and order. Your investigation leads you right into the heart of a shadowy conspiracy in an original story that takes place between RoboCop 2 and 3, with striking locations to explore and familiar faces to meet,” the description says.

You can see the launch trailer for the game below:

We haven’t reviewed the game here at Trusted Reviews, but it’s been a big hit among gamers who’ve given the game an average 8.6 score on Meteoritic. 84% of all gamers gave it a positive review overall on PS5.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2024: Must-buy titles for Sony’s next-gen console

Best PS5 Games 2024: Must-buy titles for Sony’s next-gen console

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
Best PS5 Accessories 2024: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Accessories 2024: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago
Best PS5 Headset 2024: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Best PS5 Headset 2024: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Gemma Ryles 10 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words