RoboCop: Rogue City has dropped to its lowest price yet

The RoboCop: Rogue City game for PS5 has only been available since November last year and it’s already available at a relatively bargain price.

Amazon is selling the RoboCop: Rogue City game for just £34.99, which is a 22% discount on the most recent price of £44.99.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the first person shooter, which has been gradually dropping since its release towards the end of last year.

The officially licensed game requires gamers to “become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero as you attempt to bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit.”

There are 20+ weapons to help you eradicate criminals, including the powerful Auto-9, while you’ll be able to upgrade your cyborg strength and the cybernetic abilities as you progress through the game. The game is also set within the RoboCop canon and Peter Weller, the original voice actor, is back too.

“The city of Old Detroit has been hit by a crime wave, with a new enemy threatening the peace and order. Your investigation leads you right into the heart of a shadowy conspiracy in an original story that takes place between RoboCop 2 and 3, with striking locations to explore and familiar faces to meet,” the description says.

You can see the launch trailer for the game below:

We haven’t reviewed the game here at Trusted Reviews, but it’s been a big hit among gamers who’ve given the game an average 8.6 score on Meteoritic. 84% of all gamers gave it a positive review overall on PS5.