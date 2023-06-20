Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Resident Evil 4 Remake just dropped to its lowest price yet

The brilliant Resident Evil 4 Remake has just dropped to its lowest price yet.

Resident Evil 4 Remake has steadily dropped in price since its launch in March, at least in certain quarters of the internet. It’s just dropped again.

Head over to Hit.co.uk – always a reliable source of gaming deals – and you’ll find the PS5 version of Resident Evil 4 Remake selling for just £39.95. That’s a huge £20.04 saving on its recommended retail price of £59.99.

Save £20.04 on Resident Evil 4 Remake for PS5

Hit is offering Resident Evil 4 Remake at a price of just £39.95, which is a huge saving of £20.04.

Xbox Series X and S owners don’t get it quite as good, though a price of £43.85 still represents a decent £16.14 saving.

You won’t regret your purchase, whichever version you opt for. As the name suggests, Resident Evil 4 Remake is a reworking of the original Resident Evil 4. Back around the time of its 2005 release, it was heralded as one of the best games ever, and this remake lives up to the original’s prestige.

Fans of Resident Evil 2 and its similarly awesome remake will recognise protagonist Leon Kennedy, here returning in a far more nimble and trigger-happy guise.

RE4’s gameplay took a turn for the more action-heavy, heavily influencing third party action game design for a generation. This Remake refines the controls alongside the graphics, making for a game that’s more in keeping with the times. It’s still fundamentally about popping countless quasi-zombie villagers (and other assorted monstrosities) in the head, though.

If you haven’t sampled this amazing game yet, now’s your perfect opportunity. It’s a huge price drop on one of the best games of the year.

