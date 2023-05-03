Resident Evil 4 Remake just had its biggest price cut yet

Resident Evil 4 Remake has just had its biggest price cut yet.

We’ve featured a number of Resident Evil 4 deals since its launch. That’s because of two things: it’s a really popular game that people want to own, and it keeps getting cheaper.

Take this latest offer over on Hit, which has often been the cheapest place to buy this brilliant game. Right now, you can grab Resident Evil 4 Remake for a knock-down price of just £43.85, which is a saving of £16.14 on the £59.99 RRP.

We’ve featured the PS5 version here, but the exact same price applies to the Xbox Series X/S version.

This is a great price for a game, don’t forget, that only launched on March 24, and which has been winning almost universal acclaim.

The original Resident Evil 4 redefined both the Resident Evil series and the wider third person action genre. Casting you as a more gung ho Leon S. Kennedy, the star of Resident Evil 2, it switched the focus away from tense, slow-paced survival horror with awkward tank-like movement controls and fixed camera angles to frenetic, free wheeling carnage. Those shuffling zombie antagonists of earlier games gave way to terrifyingly mobile counterparts.

This remake is more than just a 4K overhaul of that brilliant game. It’s a complete retooling, with fresh assets and unexpected diversions from the source material.

It’s one that both fans of the original and fresh players are going to want to play. This Hit deal offers the best opportunity to do that yet.