PS5’s The Callisto Protocol just nosedived to only £14.99

Epic space shooter The Callisto Protocol has been around less than a year and you can already nab it for under a third of the retail price at Amazon.

Amazon UK is selling The Callisto Protocol on PS5 for just £14.99, which is down from the original asking price of £54.99.

We’ve seen this game for as low as £19.99 before, but to our knowledge this is a new low on a game described as a narrative-driven third-person survival horror game set 300 years into the future.

Get The Callisto Protocol on PS5 for just £14.99 The intense space shooter is down an incredible 73% on the asking price right now over at Amazon. Amazon

Was £54.99

Now £14.99 View Deal

As you can probably imagine, that future isn’t likely to be very utopian and gamers have pointed to the similarities to Dead Space.

According to the game’s description, you’ll “take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto,” the game synopsis reads.

“When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto.

“Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter’s Dead Moon.”

The game has a Meteoritic score of 69 from 94 reviews. That’s not the greatest score, naturally, but the game has won praise for showcasing the PS5’s incredible visual and audio chops.

It was also the first instalment of a new IP from Striking Distance Studio that’s focused on the single player experience without the distraction of the online multiplayer focus. It also won praise for its immersiveness, solid cast, good storytelling and intense combat.

So, if you’re a solo gamer without the desire to team up with or go against other gamers online, this is a great way to allocate £15 of your resources.