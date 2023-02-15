PS5 Deals for February 2023: Grab the God of War bundle on the cheap

Time to climb aboard the next-gen wagon with our round-up of the best PS5 deals available right now, including console bundles and game discounts.

It’s been a long time coming but it seems as though the PS5 stock issues are finally subsiding after years of controversy. Until now, trying to get your hands on Sony’s latest next-gen console has been an absolute headache, with shopping bots nabbing stock in record time and retailers having to set up lottery systems just to give gamers a chance at buying the console.

Luckily, those days seem to be behind us as all the main retailers appear to have a steady amount of stock available for the PS5, and to sweeten the deal even further, there are now genuine offers to be had to save you a fair amount of cash on your purchase.

To make sure that you’re only getting the best PS5 deals out there, we’ve scoured the market to leave no digital stone unturned so that you can shop freely knowing that there isn’t a better offer to be had.

If you want to see what other tech related offers are available then you can read through our best iPhone deals and best TV deals round-ups, but for everything PS5 related, just keep reading on.

Best PS5 Console Deals

PS5 Hogwarts Legacy Bundle If you’re ready to attend Hogwarts on a next-gen console then this PS5 bundle is just the ticket. Argos

Save £20

Just £516.98 View Deal

PS5 and 3D Pulse Headset Bundle Scroll down to the ‘Bundle deals’ section on the BT Store and you’ll find this incredible offer that throws in a 3D Pulse Headset on the cheap. BT Store

Save £59.98

Now £499 View Deal

PS5 God of War Bundle with £20 gift card This PS5 bundle not only bags you a copy of God of War Ragnarok, but also a £20 gift card for ShopTo. ShopTo

Get a £20 Gift Card

Now £539.85 View Deal

PS5 Console with £20 gift card For anyone who just wants to buy the PS5 console by itself, you can get a free £20 gift card when you hop on over to ShopTo for your purchase. ShopTo

Free £20 gift card

Now £479.85 View Deal

Best PS5 Game Deals

God of War Ragnarok Deal Experience Kratos and Atreus’ second journey in the rebooted God of War series with this incredible discount attached. Amazon

Was £69.99

Now £61 View Deal

Elden Ring Deal It might be tough but Elden Ring is one of the best action adventure RPGs to come out in recent memory, and it can now be yours with a hefty discount attached. Amazon

Was £59.99

Now £44.63 View Deal

Fifa 23 with DualSense Controller Bundle The perfect bundle for any football fans out there as it nabs you an extra DualSense controller to enjoy some multiplayer fun. Argos

Lowest Price Yet

Now £69.99 View Deal

Returnal Deal For fans of the roguelike genre, Returnal is a must-have PS5 exclusive, particularly when it’s available at half its original price point. Argos

Half Price

Now £29.99 View Deal

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deal For kids and adults alike, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a fantastic game that’s even better when played with a friend in local co-op mode. Argos

1/3 off

Now £19.99 View Deal

Should I buy the PS5 Digital Edition?

The answer to this question depends on your personal preference over how you like to collect and enjoy games. For instance, if you prefer buying your games from a brick and mortar store or enjoy the feeling of having a physical game collection then opting for the disc-drive PS5 is a no-brainer.

Alternatively, if you’ve fully embraced digital storage and you don’t want physical games taking up space in your home then the PS5 Digital Edition is a solid option, not the least because it’s available at a cheaper price than its disc-supporting sibling.

Should I wait until Black Friday?

In previous Black Friday sales, PS5 stock was still a major issue and so there were no PS5 console deals to be seen anywhere. Because the stock situation has started to level out, there’s a good chance that this year’s Black Friday could tell a different story.

While we don’t doubt that some retailers will want to drop a few PS5 deals around Black Friday to capitalise on the buying hype, there will be a considerable amount of shoppers also looking to bag a bargain that previous Black Friday sales weren’t able to offer. If you believe that your twitch-finger skills with a mouse and keyboard are up to scratch then you should be fine, but if you’d rather avoid the ensuing chaos that Black Friday tends to bring then there’s a lot to be said for buying a PS5 during a quieter shopping period of the year.

Is the PS5 a better buy than the Xbox Series X?

Gamers will argue about the merits of the PS5 vs the Xbox Series X until the sun goes down, but what it really comes down to is the list of exclusive games available on each platform. For instance, PS5 owners can enjoy titles like God of War Ragnarok and Rathet and Clank: Rift Apart, whereas Xbox gamers can dive into Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 – there’s no obvious winner here, it just comes to your personal tastes.