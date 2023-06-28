Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prime Day’s come early with this Galaxy Watch 4 offer

Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can be nabbed for a shockingly low price as Amazon keeps the deals coming ahead of Prime Day next month.

The company is flogging the Galaxy Watch 4 for just £149.99, which is £50 off the asking price. You can choose from the black and pink gold versions of the device too. That’s down from the £249 original asking price and the previous price of £199 over at Amazon.

Galaxy Watch 4 is now under £150

Amazon’s early Prime Day offers include the Galaxy Watch 5 for just £149. That’s £100 off the original asking price.

The highly-rated Wear OS 3 watch comes with a 40mm display, Bluetooth connectivity and built-in GPS. There’s fitness tracking from the optimal heart rate sensor and sleep tracking too, as well as health features like the blood pressure and ECG monitors too.

We’re massive fans of the 2021 Galaxy Watch 4 and gave it a 4.5 star review from a possible five. We loved the use of Wear OS, the digital bezel, minimalist design and gorgeous watch faces.

However, it has since been replaced by the Galaxy Watch 5 and will be replaced by the Galaxy Watch 6 within a month. So, if you don’t mind using an older version of the watch in order to save a few quid this is a great option.

Our reviewer said: “There’s been a lot of disappointment with Wear OS over the years, but with the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung and Google seem to finally be turning the tide. The colourful new UI is a joy to use, and dusty Wear OS facets like Tiles and Google Maps have been given a major facelift with super-fast speed to boot.”

