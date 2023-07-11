Prime Day Roomba bargain means its time to put the vacuum away

Spend less time vacuuming and more time saving with this awesome Prime Day 2023 deal on this self-emptying Roomba robot vacuum cleaner.

Right now Amazon shoppers in the United States can save $250 on the Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum cleaner. It’s now $349.99, down from $599.99 and 42% off in total.

To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If this offer isn’t for you, you’ll find the best current deals in our Prime Day Live Blog.

Clean up on Prime Day with this sweet Roomba deal The Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum cleaner, self empties. And on this Prime Day you won’t have to empty your bank account either. Amazon US

Was $599.99

Now $349.98 View Deal

There’s free Prime delivery, meaning you’ll have it in a couple of days, and there are free returns too if you’re not happy! What’s not to love about this deal?

Indeed, perhaps the best thing about Amazon acquiring iRobot – the maker of the celebrated Roomba range – is the deeper discounts we’re starting to see around the products during events like Prime Day.

Arguably the best feature on this particular Roomba i4+ EVO is the ability to empty itself into a receptacle that only needs emptying every two months. There’s also smart mapping tech, allowing you to clean by room too!

There’s compatibility with Alexa, so you don’t even have to worry about manually pressing the buttons. Just tell the Roomba when you think the living room might need a spruce and Roomba will be on its way. The i4+ EVO is suitable for carpet and hard floors too and is considered great for dirt, debris, or pet hair.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but we loved the Roomba i7+ and found the same self-emptying Clean Base was super useful and saved loads of time. We found that same map-based control handy too.

“Dirt is sucked into the bag, which clips into the top of the Clean Base. When you pull out the bag it self-seals, so you won’t end up with dirt everywhere,” our tester commented. “It’s a brilliant idea, helping keep your home clean without any manual intervention.”