Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pokémon OLED Switch console drops to an even lower price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is selling the limited edition Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED for an even lower price than before.

Head over to the online retailer and you’ll find the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet limited edition Switch OLED for £309, which is a saving of £10.99 or 3%.

Save £10.99 on the limited edition Pokémon OLED Switch

Save £10.99 on the limited edition Pokémon OLED Switch

Amazon is selling the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for £309, which is a saving of 3% on the RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save 3%
  • Now £309
View Deal

That might not sound like a huge saving, but then such things don’t tend to exist for brand new Nintendo gear. Especially not those that are classed as limited editions.

To be clear, this is the regular Nintendo Switch OLED with a snazzy Pokémon Scarlet and Violet decal. You don’t get a copy of the game (or rather either game) bundled in.

Still, the Switch OLED is the finest iteration of Nintendo’s popular hybrid console yet. It’s much the same as the original Switch internally, but it’s fronted by a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display that’s both bigger and more vibrant than the original.

You also get an infinitely superior kickstand, such that it’s actually fit for purpose when gaming out and about. There’s additional storage capacity, too, which is always welcome.

Meanwhile, the dock that gets you gaming on your TV now comes with an ethernet port. That’s good news for competitive online gamers.

We gave the Switch OLED 4 stars out of 5 in our review. “The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fantastic upgrade for portable play, with the new screen looking significantly better than the standard model’s,” we concluded.

The Pokémon OLED Switch is certainly one of the best models to go for if you’re looking to play the wonderful The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You might like…

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Every must-play Switch title

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Every must-play Switch title

Thomas Deehan 1 month ago
Best Nintendo Switch Console: Which Switch is right for you?

Best Nintendo Switch Console: Which Switch is right for you?

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Best Nintendo Switch accessories

Best Nintendo Switch accessories

Andy Vandervell 6 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.