Pokémon OLED Switch console drops to an even lower price

Amazon is selling the limited edition Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED for an even lower price than before.

Head over to the online retailer and you’ll find the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet limited edition Switch OLED for £309, which is a saving of £10.99 or 3%.

That might not sound like a huge saving, but then such things don’t tend to exist for brand new Nintendo gear. Especially not those that are classed as limited editions.

To be clear, this is the regular Nintendo Switch OLED with a snazzy Pokémon Scarlet and Violet decal. You don’t get a copy of the game (or rather either game) bundled in.

Still, the Switch OLED is the finest iteration of Nintendo’s popular hybrid console yet. It’s much the same as the original Switch internally, but it’s fronted by a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display that’s both bigger and more vibrant than the original.

You also get an infinitely superior kickstand, such that it’s actually fit for purpose when gaming out and about. There’s additional storage capacity, too, which is always welcome.

Meanwhile, the dock that gets you gaming on your TV now comes with an ethernet port. That’s good news for competitive online gamers.

We gave the Switch OLED 4 stars out of 5 in our review. “The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fantastic upgrade for portable play, with the new screen looking significantly better than the standard model’s,” we concluded.

The Pokémon OLED Switch is certainly one of the best models to go for if you’re looking to play the wonderful The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.